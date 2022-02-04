Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

On the eve of pre-season testing at the Sepang International Circuit, Yamaha became the latest team to unveil its colours for the new campaign in an online presentation.

After a six-year drought, Yamaha finally became world champions again in 2021 courtesy of Frenchman Quartararo, who scored five race wins on his way to the title in his first year with the factory squad having been signed to replace Valentino Rossi.

Yamaha also finished second in the constructors’ championship to Ducati in what was a largely difficult year for the rest of the marque’s riders.

Continuing its title partnership with energy drinks giant Monster Energy, Yamaha’s new bikes are similarly decorated to its 2021 predecessor.

“2021 was a really great season for us,” team boss Lin Jarvis said.

“But now it’s 2022 and I’m really excited to start this season. We have a great team and two great riders.

“It was six years before that we won the last time, 2015 with Jorge, so to come back to the top was really, really rewarding for the team.

“Of course for the riders, for all of our sponsors, for the Yamaha motor group, it was the crown of a fantastic year in general.”

Quartararo remains with the squad for 2022 having penned a two-year deal with Yamaha back at the start of 2020.

The Frenchman will not carry the number one plate this season, instead opting to stick with his traditional #20.

Joining Quartararo at the factory squad this year is 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli, who stepped up from Petronas SRT from the San Marino Grand Prix last year.

Morbidelli was brought in to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales, who elected to quit the team a year earlier than planned – before being dropped after the Styrian GP for trying to deliberately damage his motorcycle in frustration at the Red Bull Ring.

The Italian spent five races on the sidelines last year after undergoing knee surgery ahead of the Dutch TT after a training incident.

Yamaha announced earlier this week that three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow will remain as its official test rider through to the end of 2023.