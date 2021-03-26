Zarco stepped up to the premier class in 2017 with Tech 3 Yamaha as reigning double Moto2 world champion, scoring six podiums across his first two years.

However, he has only claimed one podium since then following a miserable half-season with KTM in 2019 and mixed campaign with Avintia Ducati last year.

Zarco has been promoted from Avintia to Pramac and returns to being a factory rider, having signed directly to Ducati to ride its latest Desmosedici.

When asked about his experience in the premier class and his feelings starting 2021 compared to the previous season, Zarco believes everything is in place for him to be a consistent frontrunner in MotoGP.

“That’s why also it’s my time to get victories and podiums,” he said of his experience in MotoGP.

“Everything is ready. The bike is fast, the team knows perfectly the bike and me with my experience I should be able to control any situation and I hope now it will be the time.

“Comparing to one year ago, I’m faster, the bike is more competitive, and I know the bike. What I learned from last year I’m already using it from the first test.

“So, that’s why when I say everything is ready to take a good step better I really believe it.

“Physically also I prepared myself even better because I didn’t have any injuries and I could take the time to feel good. So, I hope all these good feelings will pay off.”

Zarco identified “race management” as an area where he feels he has taken a step forward in compared to last year, adding: "I think the fact that I've been more successful in testing will allow me to have better race management.

“I hope to have more race management. Last year, I wanted to give everything and hold on as much as possible.

“Now, we'll always be at maximum, but during races I want to have the possibility to control the situation a little bit more, it really helps to have a good energy at the end of the race."

shares