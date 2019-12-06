MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco reveals Avintia Ducati deal is signed

shares
comments
Zarco reveals Avintia Ducati deal is signed
By:
Dec 6, 2019, 11:02 AM

Ousted KTM MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has revealed he has signed a deal with Ducati to race for the satellite Avintia squad in 2020.

Zarco became linked to the Avintia team during the Valencia season finale, after it became clear he would not be getting the works Honda vacated by the retired Jorge Lorenzo.

The double Moto2 champion initially rejected the link when asked by Motorsport.com in Valencia, stating he would rather return to the intermediate class as Avintia is “not a top team”.

However, Zarco held talks with Ducati management on the Monday after the Valencia race, with Avintia announcing later that day that it would become an official satellite partner to Ducati for 2020 – a move thought to have paved the way for Zarco to come on board.

His signing took another step forward when Karel Abraham confirmed last week that he had lost his place within Avintia.

Read Also:

Speaking with French publication Moto Journal, Zarco revealed the deal is done and that Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna convinced him to “trust” him that he would be provided with good support.

“It’s a fact that Luigi Dall’Igna told me that I could trust him in deciding to sign for Avintia next year,” Zarco said.

“As I still doubted the ability of the Avintia team, I went to see my former chief mechanic Massimo Branchini. Massimo told me to trust Luigi.

“It’s Luigi Dall’Igna who will take care of finding me a good chief mechanic.”

Zarco also says he does not “consider” himself to have signed for Avintia, but rather directly to Ducati, and has his sights set on stepping up to the works team in ’21. 

“Besides, I do not consider that I signed with Avintia, but with Ducati,” he added. “My goal for 2020 is be no lower than 10th, to be in the top seven and join the official team in 2021.”

Next article
Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"

Previous article

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

2
WRC

Meeke considering retirement after losing Toyota drive

36m
3
Le Mans

Full 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

4
Formula 1

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

5
Formula 1

Red Bull: First season with Honda "beyond expectations"

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Zarco reveals Avintia Ducati deal is signed
MGP

Zarco reveals Avintia Ducati deal is signed

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"
MGP

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"

Espargaro wants to replicate Dovizioso at Aprilia
MGP

Espargaro wants to replicate Dovizioso at Aprilia

Quartararo spurred on by "bad comments" pre-debut
MGP

Quartararo spurred on by "bad comments" pre-debut

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle
MGP

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.