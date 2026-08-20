Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call that led to surprise F1 return

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call that led to surprise F1 return

Arvid Lindblad donates Belgian GP helmet raising £60,000 for Will MacIntyre's iMRI campaign

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad donates Belgian GP helmet raising £60,000 for Will MacIntyre's iMRI campaign

How the 2027 F1 grid is shaping up after Max Verstappen's Red Bull renewal

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How the 2027 F1 grid is shaping up after Max Verstappen's Red Bull renewal

Valtteri Bottas suffers parking blunder in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Valtteri Bottas suffers parking blunder in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Why Max Verstappen was 'closer to retiring than changing teams'

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Max Verstappen was 'closer to retiring than changing teams'

Johann Zarco set to return at Aragon GP after terrifying Barcelona accident

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Johann Zarco set to return at Aragon GP after terrifying Barcelona accident

Honda showing "level of certainty" over Aston Martin F1 engine upgrade, says former F1 TV host

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Honda showing "level of certainty" over Aston Martin F1 engine upgrade, says former F1 TV host

Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move
MotoGP Aragon GP

Johann Zarco set to return at Aragon GP after terrifying Barcelona accident

More than one hundred days after suffering a crash at the Catalan GP, the French rider received clearance from his personal doctors to attempt a comeback at MotorLand next week

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Johann Zarco, LCR-Honda

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

Photo by: LCR Honda MotoGP Team

LCR has announced that Johann Zarco will make his MotoGP comeback at the Aragon Grand Prix, which is due to take place from 28-30 August, provided he passes a medical evaluation next Thursday.

Zarco suffered a horrifying crash at Turn 1 during the first restart at the Catalan Grand Prix in May. In the accident, which also involved Luca Marini and Francesco Bagnaia, Zarco’s left leg became caught in the rear wheel of the latter’s Ducati, and he suffered a nasty ligament injury in his knee as well as a deep burn in the same area.

Initially, the doctors opted to wait for the inflammation in his knee to go down and for the burn to recover before operating on him, but as the days went by, the diagnosis by doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet and his team in Lyon changed to conservative treatment, with Zarco avoiding surgery and LCR announcing a possible return in September.

However, according to Honda’s satellite team, "Johann’s recovery has progressed favourably in recent weeks, which has allowed him to bring forward his return to the track." 

Johann Zarco with doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon

Johann Zarco with doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon

Photo by: Johann Zarco

In the same statement, it added that Zarco "has progressively increased his workload, riding both a supermotard and a Honda CBR1000RR as part of his rehabilitation", as Motorsport.com previously reported on 7 August

The conclusion is that "after having progressed steadily and having received clearance from his medical team to return to racing, Zarco will travel to Aragon with the aim of returning to competition, subject to passing the mandatory medical evaluation at the circuit.”

In a post on social media, Zarco wrote: “I’m pretty happy with how the knee is progressing and recovering. I feel good enough to jump back on the MotoGP bike, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to racing.

"The Supermoto and CBR have been great for building up the intensity and doing long runs. I’ve really missed my team, racing and the paddock, so I can’t wait to be back in Aragon!”

Zarco has already spent 96 days out of action since suffering his injury on 17 May, a period in which he missed six grands prix: Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain. If he returns for FP1 at the Aragon GP on 28 August, he will have been sidelined for more than 100 days. 

During that stretch of races, LCR counted on the formidable contribution of British rider Cal Crutchlow, who made a surprise comeback after retiring from MotoGP in 2020. The 40-year-old failed to score any points in any of the six weekends he took part in, but he came very close in Hungary and the Netherlands, where he crossed the finish line in 16th.

Johann Zarco suffered a nasty crash in Barcelona in May

Johann Zarco suffered a nasty crash in Barcelona in May

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Although LCR has full confidence in Zarco’s recovery, everything indicates that Crutchlow will travel to Aragon in case the Frenchman is unable to pass the medical examination performed by Dr Angel Charte at the circuit. Crutchlow is also understood to be focusing on his fitness for the rest of the season in case his services are required again in any of the ten remaining grands prix this season.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fabio Quartararo explains rationale behind Honda 2027 MotoGP move

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Johann Zarco gets back on a bike three months after serious Barcelona injury

MotoGP
MotoGP
Johann Zarco gets back on a bike three months after serious Barcelona injury

KTM given green light to fix faulty MotoGP engine

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
KTM given green light to fix faulty MotoGP engine

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Johann Zarco

How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

MotoGP
MotoGP
How Maverick Vinales' conflict shows KTM's biggest weakness

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

Johann Zarco avoids surgery after Catalan GP crash, targets September MotoGP return

MotoGP
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Johann Zarco avoids surgery after Catalan GP crash, targets September MotoGP return
More from
Team LCR

Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

Cal Crutchlow to ride through shoulder injury in “challenging” Balaton Park weekend

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Cal Crutchlow to ride through shoulder injury in “challenging” Balaton Park weekend

How Iker Lecuona got “surprise” call-up for Gresini MotoGP seat in Hungary

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
How Iker Lecuona got “surprise” call-up for Gresini MotoGP seat in Hungary

Latest news

Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call that led to surprise F1 return

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call that led to surprise F1 return

Arvid Lindblad donates Belgian GP helmet raising £60,000 for Will MacIntyre's iMRI campaign

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad donates Belgian GP helmet raising £60,000 for Will MacIntyre's iMRI campaign

How the 2027 F1 grid is shaping up after Max Verstappen's Red Bull renewal

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How the 2027 F1 grid is shaping up after Max Verstappen's Red Bull renewal

Valtteri Bottas suffers parking blunder in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Valtteri Bottas suffers parking blunder in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Feature

Discover prime content

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
View more