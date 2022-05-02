Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022 Next / Dorna says Suzuki can't decide to quit MotoGP on its own
MotoGP Testing report

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco topped a post-race MotoGP test at Jerez that was twice red-flagged on Monday despite suffering a crash.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Following Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix – won by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia – the MotoGP paddock stayed at Jerez for an extra day for the first in-season test of 2022.

The day began at 10am local time, with Honda's Pol Espargaro topping the first hour with a 1m37.556s as HRC began a vital test following its difficult 2022 season thus far on its radically revised RC213V.

But disaster struck fellow Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami around 10 minutes into hour two, when the LCR rider crashed at Turn 1 and brought out a red flag.

Nakagami was taken to the medical centre for scans on his knee, and though no fractures were found he headed to Barcelona for further scans.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo topped hour two with a 1m37.504s after finishing a close second to Bagnaia in Sunday's Spanish GP.

Quartararo tested a new swingarm aimed at improving rear grip, as well as trialling a new front fender and Brembo's new 355mm brake discs that will be used at hard-braking tracks such as Red Bull Ring, Motegi and Buriram later this year.

The day proved to be crash-strewn as conditions were cooler than they were at the weekend, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, RNF Racing's Darryn Binder on two occasions, his KTM-mounted brother Brad Binder and Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM) all taking tumbles.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

By the end of hour three, Pramac's Zarco had taken over at the top of the timesheets with a 1m37.136s.

He too would crash with just under four hours of the session remaining, but his lap time would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

The session would be red-flagged for a second time with around an hour and 45 minutes to go when Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori suffered an issue which left fluid on circuit.

This led to a stoppage of around 40 minutes, with Aprilia's Vinales stopping at Turn 1 in the final hour when action resumed.

Few riders took to the track after the second stoppage, with Zarco remaining fastest of all 0.158s clear of KTM's Binder.

Quartararo completed the top three ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro, while Joan Mir – who feels he improved turning on Monday – was sixth on his Suzuki.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was seventh ahead of the sister Suzuki of Alex Rins, who says he was able to improve the front-end issues which led to his bike feeling like "a cat in water" on Sunday.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin was ninth on the sister Pramac Ducati, with Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini rounding out the top 10.

Spanish GP winner Bagnaia only completed 24 laps on Monday before calling it a day and was 12th behind LCR's Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez was 15th after 60 laps of running as had three different specifications of Honda to test on Monday.

The six-time world champion edged Vinales and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli, while there were no laps for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl or Tech3's Raul Fernandez – who was forced to miss the Jerez weekend due to injury.

Results:

Test Jerez

Pos. Rider Bike Time / Gap Laps
1 J.Zarco Ducati 1'37"136 54
2 B. Binder KTM +0"158 58
3 F. Quartararo Yamaha +0"302 78
4 J. Miller Ducati +0"320 53
5 P. Espargaró Honda +0"420 85
6 J. Mir Suzuki +0"620 66
7 A. Espargaró Aprilia +0"638 46
8 Á. Rins Suzuki +0"642 67
9 J. Martín Ducati +0"645 61
10 E. Bastianini Ducati +0"666 45
11 Á. Márquez Honda +0"669 80
12 P. Bagnaia Ducati +0"671 24
13 M. Bezzecchi Ducati +0"687 56
14 L. Marini Ducati +0"761 69
15

M. Márquez

 Honda +0"804 60
16 M. Viñales Aprilia +0"930 59
17 F. Morbidelli Yamaha +0"941 83
18 A. Dovizioso Yamaha +1"043 66
19 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati +1"135 64
20 T. Nakagami Honda +1"153 16
21 M. Oliveira KTM +1"183 65
22 R. Gardner KTM +1"453 44
23 D. Binder Yamaha +1"761 54
24 L. Savadori Aprilia +1"791 55
Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
Previous article

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
Next article

Dorna says Suzuki can't decide to quit MotoGP on its own

Dorna says Suzuki can't decide to quit MotoGP on its own
Aprilia’s 2022 MotoGP title challenge is “real” – Espargaro Jerez May testing
MotoGP

Aprilia’s 2022 MotoGP title challenge is “real” – Espargaro

Dorna says Suzuki can’t decide to quit MotoGP on its own
MotoGP

Dorna says Suzuki can’t decide to quit MotoGP on its own

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Prime
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
