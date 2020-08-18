Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash

The Avintia Ducati rider was involved in a high-speed collision with Franco Morbidelli on lap nine of Sunday’s Austrian GP, after the Petronas Yamaha rider hit the back on the Frenchman under braking through the Turn 2 kink into Turn 3.

Zarco’s bike hit the barrier and vaulted over the track, narrowly missing Maverick Vinales’ head, while Morbidelli’s Yamaha only just avoiding wiping out Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Both riders walked away from the frightening incident, with it thought they’d escaped with just scrapes and bruises.

However, checks on Monday revealed Zarco had actually fractured the scaphoid in his right wrist and will have an operation on it in Italy on Wednesday.

Zarco still intends to ride in this weekend’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

“It's a classic procedure, with the placement of a screw to fix the broken bone,” Zarco told L’Equipe.

“I will be back in Austria on Thursday morning for a medical check-up to see whether or not I am able to ride this weekend for the second race organised at the Red Bull Ring.”