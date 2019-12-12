2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added
The 2020 NASCAR Pinty's Series schedule will include a dirt track for the first time.
The season, which includes 13 races, will head to Ohsweken Speedway on August 18th for the first dirt race in the series' history.
Sunset Speedway and Circuit ICAR also return to the schedule after being absent for the last few years.
“We believe the 2020 season will be one of the best we’ve seen for our fans and competitors,” said Gene Stefanyshyn, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer. “The NASCAR Pinty’s Series continues to grow as Canada’s national motorsport series; we’ve seen an increase in competition level over the years and NASCAR fans in Canada have truly embraced the series as their own.”
|Date
|Track
|City
|Sunday, May 17
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Bowmanville, Ont.
|Saturday, June 6
|Jukasa Motor Speedway
|Hagersville, Ont.
|Saturday, June 27
|Autodrome Chaudière
|Vallée-Jonction, Que.
|Saturday, July 4
|Sunset Speedway
Innisfil, Ont.
|Friday, July 10
|Exhibition Place
|Toronto, Ont.
|Saturday, July 25
|Edmonton International Raceway
|Wetaskiwin, Alb.
|Wednesday, July 29
|Wyant Group Raceway*
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Sunday, Aug. 9
|Circuit Trois-Rivières
|Trois-Rivières, Que.
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
|Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, Ont.
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Bowmanville, Ont.
|Saturday, Sept. 12
|Circuit ICAR
Mirabel, Que.
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|Jukasa Motor Speedway
|Hagersville, Ont.
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Canada
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
