NASCAR Pinty's Series season delayed due to pandemic
NASCAR Canada News

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August

By:

After a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada plans to start its 2021 season in August.

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August

The season was originally set to begin on May 23 but continued effects from the pandemic forced its rescheduling.

The series ran just six races last year in what was called the Pinty’s FanCave Challenge. No series champion was crowned.

The Canadian NASCAR touring series is now set to kick off its 2021 on Aug. 1 at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario, with a doubleheader event.

The two-month delay allows progress to be made in the battle against COVID-19. All events will be run in accordance with local, provincial and federal guidelines.

The updated schedule features eleven races at seven tracks, all taking place in August and September. The season finale has moved to Delaware Speedway, but will remain known the Pinty’s Fall Brawl.

“We are thrilled to have a full championship season scheduled and look forward to crowning a Pinty’s Series champion following the Pinty’s Fall Brawl,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR’s vice president, international business development.

“We appreciate the hard work of government officials and industry partners, and the patience of our fans, as we planned the 2021 schedule. Our main goal is put on as safe an event as possible.

“We also look forward to returning to a more traditional schedule next year, including the long-awaited dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway.”

Races will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and MavTV in the United States. Start times and complete broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Revised Schedule

Aug. 1 Sunset Speedway* Innisfil, Ont.

Aug. 15 Circuit Trois-Rivieres Trois Rivieres, Que.

Aug. 28 Circuit ICAR Mirabel, Que.

Aug. 29 Autodrome Chaudiere* Vallee-Jonction, Que.

Sept. 4 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont.

Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont.

Sept. 12 Flamboro Speedway* Flamborough, Ont.

Sept. 26 Delaware Speedway Delaware, Ont.

*-Twin features

NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic

NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic
