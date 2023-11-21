Rebranded NASCAR Canada sets 2024 schedule with new finale

NASCAR’s Canadian series has been known most recently as the Pinty’s Series but will be rebranded beginning next season as the NASCAR Canada Series along with presenting sponsors Evirum and Pinty’s.

As presenting partners, Pinty’s – which has served as the series’ entitlement partner since 2016 – and Evirum will each invest across the industry, including teams, tracks and fan promotions.

“Canadian motorsports fans are incredibly passionate, and the new NASCAR Canada Series name appropriately captures their nationalistic pride,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR’s chief international officer. “The series features Canada’s biggest racing stars, competing at the top tracks across the country.

“With an influx of talented young drivers and a garage full of healthy and competitive teams, interest in the series is at an all-time high. We are excited to build off recent momentum and deliver great racing to fans across Canada.”

The 2024 schedule for the NASCAR Canada Series features 13 races across six provinces and includes a mix of traditional events with a new season finale at Autodrome Montmagny – the series’ first visit to the track. The series finale – the first to be held in Quebec – is set for Sept. 22.

The season will open at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Victoria Day weekend (May 19) as it did every year from 2011 through 2019.

In between, the series will again race at Riverside Speedway in Nova Scotia with a doubleheader weekend (June 29-30), creating an East Coast swing following the race at Eastbound Speedway in Newfoundland and Labrador (June 22).

The popular dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway will return for the third year and move to July 11, before the traditional Western wwing to Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon (July 20) and Edmonton International Raceway (July 27).

The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, which has been run since 1967, returns on Sunday, Aug. 11.

In addition, longtime Canadian motorsports executive Alan Labrosse has been named the series’ new general manager. Labrosse, a member of the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame, will be charged with growing and promoting NASCAR throughout Canada.

Following a successful career as a driver, Labrosse transitioned to the business side of the sport. He owned and operated Autodrome St-Eustache for 13 years and has served as a promoter, team owner and agent.

All NASCAR Canada Series races will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and FloSports in the United States. The full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

2024 NASCAR Canada Series Schedule

Sunday, May 19 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - Bowmanville, Ont.

Saturday, June 1 - Autodrome Chaudière - Vallée-Jonction, Que.

Saturday, June 22 - Eastbound International Speedway - Avondale, N.L.

Saturday, June 29 - Riverside Speedway - Antigonish, N.S.

Sunday, June 30 - Riverside Speedway - Antigonish, N.S.

Thursday, July 11 - Ohsweken Speedway - Ohsweken, Ont.

Saturday, July 20 - Sutherland Automotive Speedway - Saskatoon, Sask.

Saturday, July 27 - Edmonton International Raceway - Wetaskiwin, Alb.

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivières, Que.

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Delaware Speedway - Delaware, Ont.

Saturday, Aug. 24 - Circuit ICAR - Mirabel, Que.

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - Bowmanville, Ont.

Sunday, Sept. 22 - Autodrome Montmagny Speedway - Montmagny, Que.