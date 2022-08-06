Watch: Livestream action from Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

Since its beginnings, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières has distinguished itself by hosting various car series that highlight the power, finesse, control and also the new generation of this sport.

The Grand Prix has also proven itself by the proximity it provides to the racing fans. In fact, during both weekends, access to the paddocks is open so that the public and the drivers can mingle in total simplicity.

For the 16th consecutive year, the big, loud and powerful cars of the NASCAR Pinty's Series will be in action on the GP3R street circuit. The 60 laps of GP3R has become the race that every driver wants to win, especially those from Quebec. Dumoulin, Tagliani, Lacroix, Camirand, Ranger, Dion-Viens and the others - pick your party and see how passionate the GP3R fans are in their support of their favorite.

Plus a full support racing bill, including single-seaters, sportscars, touring cars and the wild modified open-wheelers.