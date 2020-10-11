2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, as well as Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon have been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs at the Charlotte Roval.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|Best Result
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|4067
|1st (2014)
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|4054
|2nd (2010)
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|4035
|1st (2012)
|4
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|4027
|5th (2017)
|5
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|4022
|1st (2018)
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|4017
|1st (2017)
|7
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|4009
|12th (2019)
|8
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|4006
|1st (2004)
