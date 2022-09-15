2022 NASCAR at Bristol - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Kansas was won by yet another non-playoff driver as Bubba Wallace scored his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory. However, that No. 45 car is still in the owner playoffs and with the win, is now locked into the next round. An interesting wrinkle to this year's postseason that will be something to keep an eye.

Christopher Bell locked himself into the Round of 12 via points, but nothing else is guaranteed. Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick. enter Bristol below the cut line.

Off the track, news finally broke of Busch's plans to take over the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, but many details remain unknown. The 2023 schedule for the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series was also released this week.

How to watch NASCAR at Bristol

Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Facing possible elimination, it's the perfect time for Busch to be heading to Bristol. Not only does he lead all active drivers in wins at the iconic short track (eight), but his only victory of the 2022 season came earlier this year on the Bristol dirt. Now back on the concrete, he should be an obvious threat yet again.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Thursday, September 15

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. ET - ARCA Menard's Series Race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, September 16

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

3:10 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 laps) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, September 17

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (500 laps) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Bristol?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After the playoff field is cut down to 12 at Bristol, the NASCAR Cup Series opens the next round at Texas Motor Speedway. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM