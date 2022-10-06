Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Trackhouse Racing owner 'humbled' by NASCAR playoff showing Next / William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Preview

2022 NASCAR at the Roval - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

The Round of 12 ends with this weekend's cut-off race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Chase Elliott emerged victorious at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, denying Ryan Blaney a chance of becoming the 20th different winner of the 2022 season by 0.046s.

After the race, these drivers found themselves below the cut line: Austin CindricWilliam ByronChristopher Bell, and Alex BowmanChase Briscoe is tied with Cindric and sits just above the cut line.

Bowman's elimination is now certain as he announced he will miss the Cup race at the Roval, focusing on his continued recovery from a concussion sustained at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Cody Ware, who injured his ankle at TMS but still raced at Talladega, will sit out the road course race as well.

Also this week, NASCAR slammed Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team with a massive penalty, deducting 100 points from the driver/team and issuing a $100,000 fine. Crew chief Rodney Childers has also been suspended for the next four races.

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at the Roval

  • Race: Bank of America Roval 400
  • Date: Sunday, October 9th
  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval, and Chase Elliott is the only driver with multiple wins on the infield road course.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, October 8

  • 10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice  NBC STREAMING
  • 10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC STREAMING
  • 12:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (67 laps / 155.44 miles) - NBC

Sunday, October 9

  • 2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (109 laps / 252.88 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at the Charlotte Roval?

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open teams, including a few ringers.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

26

Daniil Kvyat

Team Hezeberg

Toyota

27

Loris Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

50

Conor Daly 

TMT Racing

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Mike Rockenfeller

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Williams

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After the Roval, NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

