2022 NASCAR at the Roval - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Chase Elliott emerged victorious at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, denying Ryan Blaney a chance of becoming the 20th different winner of the 2022 season by 0.046s.

After the race, these drivers found themselves below the cut line: Austin Cindric, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman. Chase Briscoe is tied with Cindric and sits just above the cut line.

Bowman's elimination is now certain as he announced he will miss the Cup race at the Roval, focusing on his continued recovery from a concussion sustained at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Cody Ware, who injured his ankle at TMS but still raced at Talladega, will sit out the road course race as well.

Also this week, NASCAR slammed Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team with a massive penalty, deducting 100 points from the driver/team and issuing a $100,000 fine. Crew chief Rodney Childers has also been suspended for the next four races.

How to watch NASCAR at the Roval

Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Bank of America Roval 400 Date: Sunday, October 9th

Sunday, October 9th Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval, and Chase Elliott is the only driver with multiple wins on the infield road course.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, October 8

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice NBC STREAMING

10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC STREAMING

12:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (67 laps / 155.44 miles) - NBC

Sunday, October 9

2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (109 laps / 252.88 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at the Charlotte Roval?

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open teams, including a few ringers.