2022 NASCAR Coke 600 schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR's Coke 600

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will cap off a big day of global motorsport including Formula 1 at Monaco and the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Coke 600. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick lead active drivers with three victories each at Charlotte, both winning two 600s.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 27

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series (150 miles / 100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (201 miles / 134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 miles / 200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 29

6 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (600 miles / 400 laps) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry -- the No. 50 of Kaz Grala.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 50 Kaz Grala TMT Racing Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings after 13 races. Kurt Busch's surprise win at Kansas has him currently locked into the playoffs, despite sitting 18th in the regular season standings. Denny Hamlin, 20th, is also currently in via his win at Richmond. This means Aric Almirola, 12th in regular season points, is actually on the playoff bubble. It's becoming apparent that in order to make the 2022 playoff field, these drivers are going to need to find their way to Victory Lane.

DRIVER DRIVER STARTS WINS T5 T10 POLES POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 13 1 3 9 1 475 7 2 Ryan Blaney 13 0 4 6 3 423 -52 4 3 Kyle Busch 13 1 4 9 0 417 -58 6 4 William Byron 13 2 4 4 0 415 -60 13 5 Ross Chastain 13 2 7 8 0 407 -68 12 6 Martin Truex, Jr. 13 0 2 6 0 400 -75 3 7 Joey Logano 13 1 4 6 1 396 -79 6 8 Alex Bowman 13 1 3 8 0 386 -89 6 9 Kyle Larson 13 1 6 7 1 376 -99 6 10 Christopher Bell 13 0 3 7 3 359 -116 0 11 Kevin Harvick 13 0 2 6 0 335 -140 0 12 Aric Almirola 13 0 1 4 0 322 -153 0 13 Austin Dillon 13 0 3 6 0 311 -164 0 14 Chase Briscoe 13 1 2 3 0 300 -175 6 15 Tyler Reddick 13 0 4 5 0 300 -175 2 16 Austin Cindric 13 1 1 2 1 291 -184 5