Previous / Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Preview

2022 NASCAR Coke 600 schedule, entry list and how to watch

It's time for a NASCAR crown jewel with the sport's longest race -- 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

How to watch NASCAR's Coke 600

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will cap off a big day of global motorsport including Formula 1 at Monaco and the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Coke 600. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick lead active drivers with three victories each at Charlotte, both winning two 600s.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 27

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series (150 miles / 100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (201 miles / 134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 28

1 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 miles / 200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 29

6 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (600 miles / 400 laps) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry -- the No. 50 of Kaz Grala.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Ryan Preece

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

50

Kaz Grala

TMT Racing

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings after 13 races. Kurt Busch's surprise win at Kansas has him currently locked into the playoffs, despite sitting 18th in the regular season standings. Denny Hamlin, 20th, is also currently in via his win at Richmond.

This means Aric Almirola, 12th in regular season points, is actually on the playoff bubble. It's becoming apparent that in order to make the 2022 playoff field, these drivers are going to need to find their way to Victory Lane.

DRIVER DRIVER STARTS WINS T5 T10 POLES POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 13 1 3 9 1 475   7
2    Ryan Blaney 13 0 4 6 3 423 -52 4
3    Kyle Busch 13 1 4 9 0 417 -58 6
4    William Byron 13 2 4 4 0 415 -60 13
5    Ross Chastain 13 2 7 8 0 407 -68 12
6    Martin Truex, Jr. 13 0 2 6 0 400 -75 3
7    Joey Logano 13 1 4 6 1 396 -79 6
8    Alex Bowman 13 1 3 8 0 386 -89 6
9    Kyle Larson 13 1 6 7 1 376 -99 6
10    Christopher Bell 13 0 3 7 3 359 -116 0
11    Kevin Harvick 13 0 2 6 0 335 -140 0
12    Aric Almirola 13 0 1 4 0 322 -153 0
13    Austin Dillon 13 0 3 6 0 311 -164 0
14    Chase Briscoe 13 1 2 3 0 300 -175 6
15    Tyler Reddick 13 0 4 5 0 300 -175 2
16    Austin Cindric 13 1 1 2 1 291 -184 5
