2022 NASCAR Cup Road America results

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season continues to surprise with yet another new winner and the fifth first-time winner. Reddick joins Austin Cindric (Daytona), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), Ross Chastain (COTA), and Daniel Suarez (Sonoma).

Reddick passed Chase Elliott after the final set of pit stops, taking the race lead after a brief battle. Elliott led the most laps at 36 while Reddick lead the final 16.

There were no natural cautions during the race. Chase Briscoe (S1) and Ryan Blaney (S2) took the stage wins.

