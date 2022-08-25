Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Preview

2022 NASCAR at Daytona - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

The NASCAR Cup returns to Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the 2022 regular season.

Nick DeGroot
By:

One race remains, and the playoff picture is changing before the green flag even flies at Daytona.

Kurt Busch has withdrawn his playoff waiver, and will not be part of the playoffs. The No. 45 remains locked in on the owner side, but Busch, who is still recovering from a July concussion, is now out. Ty Gibbs will continue to fill-in for Busch in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota.

This news suddenly puts Martin Truex Jr. back above the cut line. He and Ryan Blaney gare separated by just 25 points, but as long as there are no new winners this weekend, they are both safe. With that being said, it is Daytona, and there are over a dozen drivers who are in a must-win situation.

Chase Elliott clinched the regular season title at Watkins Glen, netting him 15 more bonus points. Kyle Larson won the race, after some contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate. 

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Daytona

  • Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • Date: Saturday, August 27th
  • Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing at Daytona this weekend. No active Cup driver has more Daytona victories than Denny Hamlin, who has three wins in the 500. Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 earlier this year, while Blaney is the defending winner of the 400-mile event.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, August 26

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 3 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (100 laps / 250 miles) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, August 27

  • 7 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps / 400 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Daytona?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry, being Noah Gragson in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 David Ragan

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

62

Noah Gragson

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After the regular season finale at Daytona, the 10-race playoffs finally begin at Darlington with the Southern 500.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

