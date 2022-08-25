2022 NASCAR at Daytona - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

One race remains, and the playoff picture is changing before the green flag even flies at Daytona.

Kurt Busch has withdrawn his playoff waiver, and will not be part of the playoffs. The No. 45 remains locked in on the owner side, but Busch, who is still recovering from a July concussion, is now out. Ty Gibbs will continue to fill-in for Busch in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota.

This news suddenly puts Martin Truex Jr. back above the cut line. He and Ryan Blaney gare separated by just 25 points, but as long as there are no new winners this weekend, they are both safe. With that being said, it is Daytona, and there are over a dozen drivers who are in a must-win situation.

Chase Elliott clinched the regular season title at Watkins Glen, netting him 15 more bonus points. Kyle Larson won the race, after some contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

How to watch NASCAR at Daytona

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Date: Saturday, August 27th

Saturday, August 27th Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing at Daytona this weekend. No active Cup driver has more Daytona victories than Denny Hamlin, who has three wins in the 500. Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 earlier this year, while Blaney is the defending winner of the 400-mile event.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, August 26

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (100 laps / 250 miles) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, August 27

7 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps / 400 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Daytona?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry, being Noah Gragson in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 62 Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After the regular season finale at Daytona, the 10-race playoffs finally begin at Darlington with the Southern 500. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM