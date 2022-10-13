2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Christopher Bell earned a dramatic win at the Charlotte Roval that saved him from playoff elimination.

Instead, it was reigning champion Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and the sidelined Alex Bowman who cut from the ever-shrinking playoff field.

The last driver to transfer was Chase Briscoe, beating Larson by just two points. His advancement was not without controversy. NASCAR later penalized his teammate Cole Custer and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team for their efforts to help Briscoe on the final lap of the result.

Custer was fined $100,000 and docked 50 driver and owner points. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was fined a further $100,000 and indefinitely suspended. SHR denies any wrongdoing and plans to appeal.

How to watch NASCAR at Las Vegas

Race: South Point 400

South Point 400 Date: Sunday, October 16th

Sunday, October 16th Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Alex Bowman won at Las Vegas earlier this year, beating Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain to the checkered flag. Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers there with three victories.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, October 14

8:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

9:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 15

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (201 laps / 301.5 miles) - NBC

Sunday, October 16

2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps / 400 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open team.