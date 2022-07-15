2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more

How to watch the Loudon race weekend

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series take on the 'Magic Mile' this weekend. Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Cup Series race there, while Kevin Harvick leads active drivers in victories at NHMS with four.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, July 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 16

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:20 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 17

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott extended his points lead as he became the first driver with three victories this season. With 13 different race winners, there are now just three spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell. Kevin Harvick is the first driver out, 19 points below the cut line. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 19 3 6 13 2 684 20 2 Ryan Blaney 19 0 7 10 3 637 -47 5 3 Ross Chastain 19 2 10 13 0 634 -50 13 4 Kyle Larson 19 1 8 10 2 579 -105 7 5 Kyle Busch 19 1 6 11 0 569 -115 6 6 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 0 2 7 0 566 -118 5 7 Joey Logano 19 2 5 8 1 562 -122 12 8 Christopher Bell 19 0 4 10 3 523 -161 0 9 Alex Bowman 19 1 3 9 0 508 -176 6 10 William Byron 19 2 4 5 0 505 -179 13 11 Kevin Harvick 19 0 4 10 0 504 -180 0 12 Aric Almirola 19 0 2 6 0 481 -203 0 13 Austin Cindric 19 1 3 6 1 465 -219 6 14 Tyler Reddick 19 1 5 7 0 458 -226 7 15 Daniel Suarez 19 1 4 7 0 451 -233 7 16 Kurt Busch 19 1 5 7 0 449 -235 7 17 Erik Jones 19 0 2 6 0 447 -237 0 18 Chase Briscoe 19 1 3 4 1 443 -241 7 19 Denny Hamlin 19 2 3 4 2 409 -275 12