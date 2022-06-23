2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more

How to watch Nashville race weekend

Nashville joined the Cup Series calendar for the first time in 2021 with eventual champion Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag ahead of Ross Chastain. NASCAR returns to the concrete 1.3 mile raceway for a triple-header weekend featuring all three national divisions.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, June 24

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps / 199.5 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 25

12 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps / 250 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 26

5 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps / 399 miles) - NBC

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Trackhouse Racing enters Nashville as the most recent winners this season after Daniel Suarez's Sonoma triumph, which really shook up the playoff picture. With 12 race winners, there are now just four spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola. Kevin Harvick is the first driver on the outside, looking in. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 16 1 3 10 1 4120 471 12.3 12.6 536 8 2 Ross Chastain 16 2 7 10 0 4009 426 16.4 12.8 520 -16 13 3 Kyle Busch 16 1 6 11 0 4070 345 10.4 11.8 513 -23 6 4 Ryan Blaney 16 0 5 8 3 3959 385 8.8 12.9 511 -25 4 5 Joey Logano 16 2 5 7 1 4235 177 12.3 14.2 506 -30 12 6 Martin Truex, Jr. 16 0 2 7 0 4225 172 15.3 13.9 481 -55 3 7 Kyle Larson 16 1 6 8 2 3972 273 9.8 15.0 476 -60 7 8 William Byron 16 2 4 5 0 3939 570 14.0 16.0 466 -70 13 9 Alex Bowman 16 1 3 9 0 4307 18 13.4 12.1 460 -76 6 10 Christopher Bell 16 0 4 9 3 4191 158 9.2 15.2 444 -92 0 11 Aric Almirola 16 0 2 5 0 4345 6 18.4 14.2 423 -113 0 12 Kevin Harvick 16 0 4 8 0 4180 13 20.0 13.4 416 -120 0 13 Chase Briscoe 16 1 3 4 1 4078 216 11.3 17.3 386 -150 6 14 Tyler Reddick 16 0 4 6 0 4035 249 10.0 18.3 381 -155 2 15 Austin Dillon 16 0 3 6 0 4072 2 19.0 15.2 376 -160 0 16 Erik Jones 16 0 1 5 0 4290 51 18.8 17.9 368 -168 0 17 Daniel Suarez 16 1 3 5 0 3988 203 15.9 18.1 366 -170 7 18 Austin Cindric 16 1 2 3 1 3646 58 11.4 17.4 362 -174 6 19 Kurt Busch 16 1 4 6 0 3933 139 14.6 17.6 355 -181 7 20 Michael McDowell 16 0 1 6 0 4327 38 19.3 17.3 330 -206 0 21 Denny Hamlin 16 2 3 3 1 3869 173 12.8 21.1 325 -211 12