Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back" Next / Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Preview

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more

NASCAR returns from a rare off-weekend for Round 17 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Nashville Superspeedway.

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more

How to watch Nashville race weekend

Nashville joined the Cup Series calendar for the first time in 2021 with eventual champion Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag ahead of Ross Chastain. NASCAR returns to the concrete 1.3 mile raceway for a triple-header weekend featuring all three national divisions.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, June 24

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps / 199.5 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 25

12 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps / 250 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 26

5 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps / 399 miles) - NBC

Read Also:

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Trackhouse Racing enters Nashville as the most recent winners this season after Daniel Suarez's Sonoma triumph, which really shook up the playoff picture.

With 12 race winners, there are now just four spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola. Kevin Harvick is the first driver on the outside, looking in.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 16 1 3 10 1 4120 471 12.3 12.6 536   8
2    Ross Chastain 16 2 7 10 0 4009 426 16.4 12.8 520 -16 13
3    Kyle Busch 16 1 6 11 0 4070 345 10.4 11.8 513 -23 6
4    Ryan Blaney 16 0 5 8 3 3959 385 8.8 12.9 511 -25 4
5    Joey Logano 16 2 5 7 1 4235 177 12.3 14.2 506 -30 12
6    Martin Truex, Jr. 16 0 2 7 0 4225 172 15.3 13.9 481 -55 3
7    Kyle Larson 16 1 6 8 2 3972 273 9.8 15.0 476 -60 7
8    William Byron 16 2 4 5 0 3939 570 14.0 16.0 466 -70 13
9    Alex Bowman 16 1 3 9 0 4307 18 13.4 12.1 460 -76 6
10    Christopher Bell 16 0 4 9 3 4191 158 9.2 15.2 444 -92 0
11    Aric Almirola 16 0 2 5 0 4345 6 18.4 14.2 423 -113 0
12    Kevin Harvick 16 0 4 8 0 4180 13 20.0 13.4 416 -120 0
13    Chase Briscoe 16 1 3 4 1 4078 216 11.3 17.3 386 -150 6
14    Tyler Reddick 16 0 4 6 0 4035 249 10.0 18.3 381 -155 2
15    Austin Dillon 16 0 3 6 0 4072 2 19.0 15.2 376 -160 0
16    Erik Jones 16 0 1 5 0 4290 51 18.8 17.9 368 -168 0
17    Daniel Suarez 16 1 3 5 0 3988 203 15.9 18.1 366 -170 7
18    Austin Cindric 16 1 2 3 1 3646 58 11.4 17.4 362 -174 6
19    Kurt Busch 16 1 4 6 0 3933 139 14.6 17.6 355 -181 7
20    Michael McDowell 16 0 1 6 0 4327 38 19.3 17.3 330 -206 0
21    Denny Hamlin 16 2 3 3 1 3869 173 12.8 21.1 325 -211 12

 

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"
Previous article

Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"
Next article

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Latest news

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"The ball is rolling" to land Helio Castroneves a NASCAR ride

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Nashville - Start time, how to watch & more

Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: "I feel like we have our speed back"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.