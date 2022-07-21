Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Preview

2022 NASCAR at Pocono - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway for Round 21 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

The NASCAR Cup Series has now had 14 different winners in the first 20 races with Christopher Bell's victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell out-dueled Chase Elliott in the closing laps while Bubba Wallace turned his recent struggled around with a third-place finish. Tempers also flared between Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski with the two drivers trading blows under caution. Although all eyes were on the ever-present Denny Hamlin/Ross Chastain rivalry, they raced around each other without any major issues.

Despite sitting third and fourth in the regular season standings, the winless Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. now find themselves 15th and 16th in the playoff field, right on the edge of elimination. It's unlikely either will be ousted by points alone, but another new winner would be enough to end their 2022 title hopes. Kevin Harvick is the most likely candidate to usurp Truex or Blaney, but there are plenty of other drivers down the standings hungry for race wins -- and Daytona still to come.

This week, NASCAR announced the addition of a street race in Chicago in yet another bold schedule change. Unfortunately, Road America will lose its place on the calendar with Chicago taking the Fourth of July weekend slot.

How to watch the NASCAR at Pocono

  • Race: M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
  • Date: Sunday, July 24
  • Start time: 3 p.m. ET (green flag expected: 3:25 p.m. ET)
  • TV channel: USA Network (U.S) | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

All three national divisions of NASCAR will take on the 'Tricky Triangle' this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series will also join them. Pocono was split into a doubleheader event last year with Alex Bowman winning the Saturday race and Kyle Busch winning on Sunday. Denny Hamlin leads active Cup drivers in victories at Pocono with six total.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity across the weekend:

Friday, July 22

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 5 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 6:30 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 23

  • 9:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network
  • 10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network
  • 12 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (60 laps / 150 laps) - FOX
  • 2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network
  • 3:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network
  • 5 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps / 225 miles) - USA Network

Sunday, July 24

  • 3 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps / 400 miles) - USA Network

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Pocono?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After Pocono, there will be five races remaining in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis RC NBC 2:30 p.m. ET IMS/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

