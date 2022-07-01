Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks
NASCAR Cup / Road America Preview

2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more

NASCAR is back on a road course this weekend with the series heading to Road America.

How to watch the Road America race weekend

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series take on Road America this weekend. Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the Cup Series race while. The Cup Series has only competed at RA twice in its history, first in 1956 and then again in 2021.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, July 1

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 2

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (45 laps / 182.16 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 3

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (62 laps / 250.98 miles) - USA NETWORK

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry -- Team Hezeberg with driver Loris Hezemans.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Joey Hand

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Loris Hezemans

Team Hezeberg

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Kyle Tilley

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott extended his points lead with a victory last weekend at Nashville. He is the latest to join the two-win club.

With 12 race winners, there are just four spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick. Aric Almirola, currently 12th in the regular season standings is the first driver on the outside, looking in.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 17 2 4 11 1 4420 513 11.8 11.9 586   13
2    Ross Chastain 17 2 8 11 0 4309 426 15.8 12.4 556 -30 13
3    Ryan Blaney 17 0 6 9 3 4259 386 8.6 12.3 555 -31 4
4    Kyle Busch 17 1 6 11 0 4370 399 11.9 12.4 539 -47 6
5    Joey Logano 17 2 5 8 1 4535 181 11.6 13.9 534 -52 12
6    Kyle Larson 17 1 7 9 2 4272 273 9.4 14.4 519 -67 7
7    Martin Truex, Jr. 17 0 2 7 0 4525 254 15.0 14.4 516 -70 5
8    Christopher Bell 17 0 4 10 3 4491 158 9.2 14.8 480 -106 0
9    William Byron 17 2 4 5 0 4201 570 13.9 17.1 468 -118 13
10    Alex Bowman 17 1 3 9 0 4356 18 13.3 13.5 461 -125 6
11    Kevin Harvick 17 0 4 9 0 4480 13 19.3 13.2 452 -134 0
12    Aric Almirola 17 0 2 5 0 4645 6 17.9 14.4 443 -143 0
13    Tyler Reddick 17 0 4 6 0 4335 249 10.4 18.2 400 -186 2
14    Austin Dillon 17 0 3 6 0 4372 2 19.1 15.1 399 -187 0
15    Kurt Busch 17 1 5 7 0 4233 142 14.9 16.6 397 -189 7
16    Erik Jones 17 0 1 5 0 4590 51 19.1 17.5 394 -192 0
17    Austin Cindric 17 1 2 4 1 3946 58 12.1 16.8 392 -194 6
18    Chase Briscoe 17 1 3 4 1 4347 216 12.3 18.3 389 -197 6
19    Daniel Suarez 17 1 3 5 0 4288 203 15.2 17.9 388 -198 7
20    Denny Hamlin 17 2 3 4 1 4169 287 12.1 20.2 374 -212 12

 

