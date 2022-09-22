2022 NASCAR at Texas - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

It was a clean sweep for non-playoff drivers in the Round of 16. Chris Buescher snapped a six-year winless streak and returned RFK Racing to Victory Lane at Bristol.

He became the 19th different winner of the 2022 season.

In a hectic race of attrition, four drivers were eliminated from the playoffs. They were former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as well as Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon.

How to watch NASCAR at Texas

Race: Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500

Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500 Date: Sunday, September 25th

Sunday, September 25th Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The playoffs have been reset and just 34 points cover the remaining field of 12 drivers. Chase Elliott is back atop the standings. Kyle Larson is the defending winner at Texas last year, but Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race at TMS earlier this year. He remains the only driver in the playoffs without a win.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Saturday, September 24

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

11:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 25

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (334 laps / 501 miles) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Bristol?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.