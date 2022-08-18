2022 NASCAR at Watkins Glen - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

With just two races left in the regular season, NASCAR returns to the picturesque New York State road course. At Richmond, Kevin Harvick went back-to-back with his second victory of the season, just one week after snapping a 65-race winless streak.

Ryan Blaney, remains on the playoff bubble while Martin Truex Jr. sits just outside the playoffs. A win would lock either of them in, but Truex could potentially point his way in if he overtakes Blaney in the standings.

Christopher Buescher, as we're calling him now, very nearly became the 16th different winner as he challenged Harvick for the lead late at Richmond. If one of the drivers outside the top-16, like Buescher, were to win at WGI or Daytona, it would put both Blaney and Truex in a must-win situation

How to watch NASCAR at Watkins Glen

Race: Go Bowling at the Glen

Go Bowling at the Glen Date: Sunday, August 21st

Sunday, August 21st Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA Network | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at Watkins Glen, the fifth time the Cup Series will visit a road course this year. No active driver has more than two victories here, led by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, August 19

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 20

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, August 21

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Watkins Glen?

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open entries and some very interesting names. Seven different countries will be represented, a record for the Cup Series. That includes former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, 2010 Le Mans 24 overall winner Mike Rockenfeller, and another ex-F1 driver in Daniil Kvyat.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Daniil Kvyat Team Hezeberg Toyota 27 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch* 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Mike Rockenfeller Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Kyle Tilley Live Fast Motorsports Ford 91 Kimi Raikkonen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After Watkins Glen, there will be just one race left in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington. Date Track Network Time Radio Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM