Subscribe
Previous / Allmendinger opens up on 'inner turmoil' and doubting himself Next / Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more

This week, the 2023 NASCAR season officially begins with the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

Austin Cindric enters as the race's defending winner for Team Penske, and his teammate Joey Logano is the reigning series champion. Cindric was one of 19 different winners last year, tying the record-high.

There are eight former Cup champions on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500 and seven former winners of the event. 

Six drivers will vying for the only four open spots in the field, including future Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson. He is the oldest driver in the field at 47 years and five months, while Ty Gibbs is the youngest at 20 years and four months. Other names fighting to make the field include Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, and Austin Hill.

Martin Truex Jr. won the pre-season Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and he looks to redeem himself after going winless during the 2022 season.

2023 will be an important year for veteran Kevin Harvick as well, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. He will then join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports booth.

Read Also:

What time does the Daytona 500 start?

Pre-race show: 1 p.m. EST. (FOX)

Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. (FOX)

Stages: 65-65-70 (200 laps, 500 miles)

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

  • Date: Sunday, February 19th
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Daytona 500 broadcast team

Mike Joy returns as the play-by-play announcer for the FOX Sports, alongside analyst Clint Bowyer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds will add his insights from the Charlotte studio during the race.

Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims will cover all the action from pit road with additional assistance from two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip

Shannon Spake will host the NASCAR Raceday pre-race show, with insight from McReynolds, former Daytona 500 winners Trevor Bayne and Jamie McMurray, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.

17-time Sports Emmy winner Tom Rinaldi will also lend his talents to pre-race coverage.

Daytona 500 qualifying

Alex Bowman earned pole position for the Daytona 500. It is his third pole in the 500, and his sixth consecutive front row start. Teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside.

Johnson and Pastrana were the top-qualifying open cars, locking themselves into the race even before the Duel races.

Read Also:

Starting Lineup for Duel 1 at Daytona

Pos

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

2

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

3

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

4

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

5

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

6

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

7

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

8

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

9

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

84

*Jimmie Johnson

Legacy Motor Club

13

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

14

43

Erik Jones

Legacy Motor Club

15

36

*Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

17

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse

JTG Daugherty Racing

19

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

20

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

21

13

*Chandler Smith

Kaulig Racing

 

Starting Lineup for Duel 2 at Daytona

Pos

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

2

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

4

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

5

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

6

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

7

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

8

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

10

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

11

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

67

*Travis Pastrana

23XI Racing

13

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

42

Noah Gragson

Legacy Motor Club

15

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

16

62

*Austin Hill

Beard Motorsports

17

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

18

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

19

15

Riley Herbst

Rick Ware Racing

20

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

21

50

*Conor Daly

The Money Team Racing

*Open entries

How qualifying works for the Daytona 500

Here's a simplified explanation, breaking down the qualifying format for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener:

- Two rounds of single-car qualifying

- Each car gets one flying lap

- Fastest ten advance into the second round

- Front row starters become the pole-sitters for each Duel race, and their starting positions are locked in place

- Qualifying results will set the starting lineup for the twin Duel races

- Duels will determine the finalized starting lineup for positions 3 - 38 on the grid.

- The final two spots on the grid will go to the two highest qualifiers who failed to be the best of the open cars in their respective Duel race (There are six open cars vying for four positions in 2023, so three in each Duel).

Stories from Media Day

On Daytona 500 Media Day, both Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman revealed multi-year contract extensions with their respective race teams. Several drivers reflected on last year, previewed the big race, talked about changes during the off-season, and revealed their mindset heading into 2023.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Allmendinger opens up on 'inner turmoil' and doubting himself

Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash

Latest news

Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500

Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500 Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

WEC

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test

Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test

F2 FIA F2

Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

IndyCar

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.