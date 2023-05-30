Subscribe
Previous / Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win Next / Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Results

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte race results

NASCAR's longest race is over and Ryan Blaney has captured the checkered flag.

Blaney survived a chaotic race with 16 caution flags to win for the first time since August, 2021. It's been 59 races since he reached Victory Lane in a points-paying event.

An emotional Blaney ran into the stands to celebrate with the fans, echoing the celebration from Josef Newgarden after his triumph in Sunday's Indianapolis 500. Both are Team Penske drivers, with Blaney capping off a huge weekend for the organization. He led 163 of 400 laps.

William Byron was second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Bubba Wallace fourth and Tyler Reddick fifth.

There were 13 different leaders and 31 lead changes. While Blaney earned the Stage 3 win, Chris Buescher claimed Stage 2 and Byron won the opening stage.

The 600-mile race was postponed due to rain, but despite a brief red flag during today's race for weather, every lap was run over five hours on Monday.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 400 4:58'50.315     163
2 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 4:58'50.978 0.663 0.663 91
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 4:58'51.368 1.053 0.390  
4 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 400 4:58'52.867 2.552 1.499  
5 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 4:58'52.983 2.668 0.116 28
6 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 400 4:58'53.848 3.533 0.865 1
7 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 400 4:58'55.434 5.119 1.586 4
8 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 400 4:58'56.496 6.181 1.062 12
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 400 4:58'56.882 6.567 0.386  
10 38 Zane Smith Ford 400 4:58'57.486 7.171 0.604 3
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 4:58'58.464 8.149 0.978 19
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 4:58'58.558 8.243 0.094  
13 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 400 4:58'59.592 9.277 1.034  
14 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 400 4:58'59.988 9.673 0.396  
15 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 400 4:59'00.206 9.891 0.218  
16 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 400 4:59'01.870 11.555 1.664  
17 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 400 4:59'03.273 12.958 1.403  
18 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 400 4:59'03.610 13.295 0.337  
19 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 4:59'03.942 13.627 0.332  
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 400 4:59'04.296 13.981 0.354  
21 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 4:59'05.691 15.376 1.395  
22 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 4:59'05.841 15.526 0.150  
23 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 400 4:59'07.447 17.132 1.606  
24 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 4:59'13.079 22.764 5.632 48
25 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 400 4:59'15.411 25.096 2.332  
26 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 398 4:59'13.101 2 Laps 2 Laps  
27 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 397 4:59'15.829 3 Laps 1 Lap  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 396 4:59'10.747 4 Laps 1 Lap 4
29 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 392 4:58'55.302 8 Laps 4 Laps  
30 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 377 4:44'56.266 23 Laps 15 Laps 1
31 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 369 4:33'09.561 31 Laps 8 Laps  
32 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 341 4:59'07.813 59 Laps 28 Laps  
33 51 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 265 3:16'34.007 135 Laps 76 Laps  
34 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 185 2:12'41.801 215 Laps 80 Laps 6
35 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 185 2:12'42.155 215 Laps 0.354 20
36 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 117 2:00'39.079 283 Laps 68 Laps  
37 84 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 115 1:53'31.515 285 Laps 2 Laps  

 

shares
comments

Related video

Blaney caps off big weekend for Penske with Coke 600 win

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Latest news

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it' Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car” Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids” Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

WEC WEC

Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe