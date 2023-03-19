2023 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta race results
The Fords just could not be stopped Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Brad Keselowski defended with all he had, but it still wasn't quite enough.
Joey Logano passed his fellow Ford driver on the last lap and with a huge push from Christopher Bell, he cleared the RFK Racing driver and claimed victory for himself.
It's the 32nd career win for the Team Penske driver and the first for a non-Chevy during the 2023 season. He led 140 of 260 laps in an absolutely dominant showing.
The win and stage points also catapults Logano to the top of the championship standings.
There were 13 different leaders and 20 lead changes. The race was slowed by five cautions, including two stage breaks.
Corey Lajoie in fourth and Ty Gibbs in ninth earned career-best finishes.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|260
|2:53'04.845
|140
|2
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|260
|2:53'05.038
|0.193
|0.193
|47
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|260
|2:53'05.039
|0.194
|0.001
|6
|4
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.142
|0.297
|0.103
|5
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|260
|2:53'05.144
|0.299
|0.002
|6
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|260
|2:53'05.235
|0.390
|0.091
|14
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|260
|2:53'05.244
|0.399
|0.009
|5
|8
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.334
|0.489
|0.090
|9
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|260
|2:53'05.402
|0.557
|0.068
|10
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.420
|0.575
|0.018
|7
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|260
|2:53'05.428
|0.583
|0.008
|5
|12
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.545
|0.700
|0.117
|13
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.571
|0.726
|0.026
|5
|14
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.580
|0.735
|0.009
|15
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|260
|2:53'05.649
|0.804
|0.069
|16
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.677
|0.832
|0.028
|17
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.738
|0.893
|0.061
|7
|18
|9
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.770
|0.925
|0.032
|19
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|260
|2:53'05.820
|0.975
|0.050
|20
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'05.914
|1.069
|0.094
|21
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|260
|2:53'06.003
|1.158
|0.089
|22
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'06.196
|1.351
|0.193
|23
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|260
|2:53'06.333
|1.488
|0.137
|24
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|259
|2:53'16.702
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|25
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|258
|2:53'17.159
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|1
|26
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|258
|2:53'23.267
|2 Laps
|6.108
|27
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|255
|2:53'20.769
|5 Laps
|3 Laps
|28
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|244
|2:53'27.583
|16 Laps
|11 Laps
|29
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|213
|2:26'32.990
|47 Laps
|31 Laps
|30
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|208
|2:18'27.865
|52 Laps
|5 Laps
|17
|31
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|208
|2:18'28.009
|52 Laps
|0.144
|32
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|192
|2:05'26.665
|68 Laps
|16 Laps
|33
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|190
|1:59'36.000
|70 Laps
|2 Laps
|1
|34
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|190
|2:06'36.564
|70 Laps
|7'00.564
|35
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|189
|1:57'48.521
|71 Laps
|1 Lap
|5
|36
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|189
|1:57'50.625
|71 Laps
|2.104
