2023 NASCAR Cup Atlanta II race results

Byron leads all drivers in wins this year and now sits atop the championship standings. Hendrick Motorsports have now won three of the four races at Atlanta since its reconfiguration.

Daniel Suarez finished second, just one position shy of securing Trackhouse a third consecutive Cup win.

Suarez was not alone in earning his best finish of the year, with A.J. Allmendinger taking third.

Aric Almirola led the most laps (46) after starting from pole, but ended up finishing a disappointing 18th.