2023 NASCAR Cup Atlanta II race results
William Byron got his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season after Sunday's race was shortened by 75 laps due to rain.
Byron leads all drivers in wins this year and now sits atop the championship standings. Hendrick Motorsports have now won three of the four races at Atlanta since its reconfiguration.
Daniel Suarez finished second, just one position shy of securing Trackhouse a third consecutive Cup win.
Suarez was not alone in earning his best finish of the year, with A.J. Allmendinger taking third.
Aric Almirola led the most laps (46) after starting from pole, but ended up finishing a disappointing 18th.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|Retirement
|Points
|Bonus
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'34.543
|20
|46
|2
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'35.558
|1.015
|1.015
|35
|3
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'36.066
|1.523
|0.508
|6
|40
|4
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|185
|2:21'36.435
|1.892
|0.369
|39
|5
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'36.741
|2.198
|0.306
|32
|6
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|185
|2:21'37.962
|3.419
|1.221
|19
|41
|7
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|185
|2:21'38.273
|3.730
|0.311
|8
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'38.626
|4.083
|0.353
|33
|9
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|185
|2:21'38.627
|4.084
|0.001
|20
|47
|10
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'40.053
|5.510
|1.426
|27
|11
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'40.595
|6.052
|0.542
|26
|12
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|185
|2:21'41.252
|6.709
|0.657
|10
|36
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'41.253
|6.710
|0.001
|24
|14
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|185
|2:21'41.254
|6.711
|0.001
|23
|15
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|185
|2:21'41.255
|6.712
|0.001
|39
|30
|16
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|185
|2:21'42.585
|8.042
|1.330
|21
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|185
|2:21'43.769
|9.226
|1.184
|11
|27
|18
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|185
|2:21'44.248
|9.705
|0.479
|46
|20
|19
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'44.998
|10.455
|0.750
|18
|20
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'44.999
|10.456
|0.001
|1
|17
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'45.561
|11.018
|0.562
|16
|22
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|185
|2:21'46.831
|12.288
|1.270
|15
|23
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|185
|2:21'47.761
|13.218
|0.930
|21
|24
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|185
|2:21'48.175
|13.632
|0.414
|14
|25
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|185
|2:21'48.859
|14.316
|0.684
|5
|17
|26
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|185
|2:21'52.737
|18.194
|3.878
|11
|27
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|185
|2:21'55.761
|21.218
|3.024
|12
|28
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|184
|2:21'50.074
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|9
|29
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|184
|2:21'53.398
|1 Lap
|3.324
|5
|16
|30
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|181
|2:21'51.776
|4 Laps
|3 Laps
|7
|31
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|179
|2:21'51.020
|6 Laps
|2 Laps
|6
|32
|51
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|178
|2:10'59.569
|7 Laps
|1 Lap
|33
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|174
|2:21'54.832
|11 Laps
|4 Laps
|4
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|150
|2:21'53.722
|35 Laps
|24 Laps
|3
|35
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|124
|1:31'53.177
|61 Laps
|26 Laps
|DVP
|2
|36
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|111
|1:21'53.460
|74 Laps
|13 Laps
|4
|Accident
|10
|37
|62
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|92
|1:05'59.028
|93 Laps
|19 Laps
|DVP
Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race
Despite being rain-shortened, Atlanta Cup race draws rave reviews
