NASCAR Cup / Bristol Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results

Christopher Bell claimed victory on the dirt at Bristol after a close battle with Tyler Reddick in the closing stages.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Bell pitted at the end of Stage 1 and never returned to pit road, staying out at the end of the second stage and inheriting the race lead.

He went on to lead the final 100 laps, fending off all challengers and earning his fifth career Cup Series victory.

Reddick was the runner-up for the second consecutive year while previous winners of the event Kyle Busch and Joey Logano ended the day with disappointing results. Busch was 32nd and Logano 37th.

Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson also exited the race early after a run-in with Ryan Preece.

There were 14 cautions including stage breaks, and just four lead changes between four different drivers.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 250 2:10'48.651     100
2 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 250 2:10'49.120 0.469 0.469 69
3 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 250 2:10'51.154 2.503 2.034  
4 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 250 2:10'51.928 3.277 0.774  
5 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 250 2:10'53.362 4.711 1.434  
6 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 250 2:10'54.379 5.728 1.017  
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 250 2:10'54.411 5.760 0.032  
8 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 250 2:10'55.934 7.283 1.523  
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 250 2:10'56.252 7.601 0.318  
10 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 250 2:10'56.301 7.650 0.049  
11 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 250 2:10'56.302 7.651 0.001  
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 250 2:10'57.492 8.841 1.190  
13 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 250 2:10'57.980 9.329 0.488  
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 250 2:10'58.733 10.082 0.753  
15 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 250 2:10'59.181 10.530 0.448  
16 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 250 2:10'59.396 10.745 0.215  
17 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 250 2:11'00.113 11.462 0.717  
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 250 2:11'02.848 14.197 2.735  
19 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 250 2:11'05.013 16.362 2.165  
20 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 250 2:11'05.676 17.025 0.663  
21 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 250 2:11'07.202 18.551 1.526  
22 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 250 2:11'08.321 19.670 1.119  
23 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 250 2:11'09.762 21.111 1.441  
24 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 250 2:11'11.218 22.567 1.456  
25 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 250 2:11'11.233 22.582 0.015  
26 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 250 2:11'12.847 24.196 1.614  
27 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 250 2:11'17.546 28.895 4.699  
28 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 249 2:11'05.916 1 Lap 1 Lap  
29 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 248 2:11'01.565 2 Laps 1 Lap  
30 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 247 2:11'10.802 3 Laps 1 Lap  
31 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 240 2:11'11.970 10 Laps 7 Laps  
32 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 236 2:09'52.100 14 Laps 4 Laps 6
33 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 205 2:11'06.300 45 Laps 31 Laps  
34 51 United States Matt Crafton Ford 185 1:43'13.184 65 Laps 20 Laps  
35 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 177 1:35'52.761 73 Laps 8 Laps 75
36 13 Jonathan Davenport Chevrolet 176 1:34'19.244 74 Laps 1 Lap  
37 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 96 53'48.984 154 Laps 80 Laps  
