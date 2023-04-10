2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results
Christopher Bell claimed victory on the dirt at Bristol after a close battle with Tyler Reddick in the closing stages.
Bell pitted at the end of Stage 1 and never returned to pit road, staying out at the end of the second stage and inheriting the race lead.
He went on to lead the final 100 laps, fending off all challengers and earning his fifth career Cup Series victory.
Reddick was the runner-up for the second consecutive year while previous winners of the event Kyle Busch and Joey Logano ended the day with disappointing results. Busch was 32nd and Logano 37th.
Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson also exited the race early after a run-in with Ryan Preece.
There were 14 cautions including stage breaks, and just four lead changes between four different drivers.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|250
|2:10'48.651
|100
|2
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|250
|2:10'49.120
|0.469
|0.469
|69
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'51.154
|2.503
|2.034
|4
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'51.928
|3.277
|0.774
|5
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|250
|2:10'53.362
|4.711
|1.434
|6
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'54.379
|5.728
|1.017
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|250
|2:10'54.411
|5.760
|0.032
|8
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|250
|2:10'55.934
|7.283
|1.523
|9
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|250
|2:10'56.252
|7.601
|0.318
|10
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|250
|2:10'56.301
|7.650
|0.049
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|250
|2:10'56.302
|7.651
|0.001
|12
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|250
|2:10'57.492
|8.841
|1.190
|13
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'57.980
|9.329
|0.488
|14
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'58.733
|10.082
|0.753
|15
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|250
|2:10'59.181
|10.530
|0.448
|16
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:10'59.396
|10.745
|0.215
|17
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|250
|2:11'00.113
|11.462
|0.717
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|250
|2:11'02.848
|14.197
|2.735
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|250
|2:11'05.013
|16.362
|2.165
|20
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|250
|2:11'05.676
|17.025
|0.663
|21
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:11'07.202
|18.551
|1.526
|22
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|250
|2:11'08.321
|19.670
|1.119
|23
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|250
|2:11'09.762
|21.111
|1.441
|24
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|250
|2:11'11.218
|22.567
|1.456
|25
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:11'11.233
|22.582
|0.015
|26
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:11'12.847
|24.196
|1.614
|27
|9
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|250
|2:11'17.546
|28.895
|4.699
|28
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|249
|2:11'05.916
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|29
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|248
|2:11'01.565
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|30
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|247
|2:11'10.802
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|240
|2:11'11.970
|10 Laps
|7 Laps
|32
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|236
|2:09'52.100
|14 Laps
|4 Laps
|6
|33
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|205
|2:11'06.300
|45 Laps
|31 Laps
|34
|51
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|185
|1:43'13.184
|65 Laps
|20 Laps
|35
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|177
|1:35'52.761
|73 Laps
|8 Laps
|75
|36
|13
|Jonathan Davenport
|Chevrolet
|176
|1:34'19.244
|74 Laps
|1 Lap
|37
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|96
|53'48.984
|154 Laps
|80 Laps
