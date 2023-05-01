2023 NASCAR Cup Dover race results

Truex held off a charging Ross Chastain, crossing the finish line just half a second clear of the Trackhouse Racing driver.

It was the end to an incredible weekend for the Truex family at their home track. Ryan Truex won for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday while elder brother Martin snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday.

The win was the 32nd of Truex's career and Joe Gibbs Racing's second of the 2023 season. he led 68 laps, Chastain led 98 laps, and William Byron led a race-high 193 laps.

Byron and Chastain also took the stage wins.

There were eight different leaders and 19 lead changes. The race was slowed by seven cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.