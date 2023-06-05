Subscribe
Previous / Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Next / After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
NASCAR Cup / Madison Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

After multiple red flags and several late-race restarts, Kyle Busch claimed the checkered flag for the third time during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro

Busch held on in restart after restart, earning his 63rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Denny Hamlin was second, Joey Logano third, Kyle Larson fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

The race started just before 4 p.m. EST, but didn't end until after 9 p.m. EST. Lightning in the area forced a stoppage after just five laps. Later in the race, the red flag was displayed two more times due to oil on the track and then for repairs to the outside wall.

There were just five different leaders and ten lead changes. The race was slowed by eleven cautions, including two stage breaks.

Busch led a race-high 121 laps.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 243 3:28'16.672     121
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 243 3:28'17.189 0.517 0.517  
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 243 3:28'17.833 1.161 0.644  
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 243 3:28'18.029 1.357 0.196 5
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 243 3:28'18.162 1.490 0.133  
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 243 3:28'18.360 1.688 0.198 83
7 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 243 3:28'18.483 1.811 0.123  
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 243 3:28'18.582 1.910 0.099 30
9 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 243 3:28'18.914 2.242 0.332  
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 243 3:28'19.155 2.483 0.241  
11 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 243 3:28'19.261 2.589 0.106  
12 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 243 3:28'19.294 2.622 0.033  
13 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 243 3:28'19.483 2.811 0.189  
14 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 243 3:28'19.606 2.934 0.123  
15 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 243 3:28'19.739 3.067 0.133  
16 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 243 3:28'19.880 3.208 0.141  
17 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 243 3:28'19.907 3.235 0.027  
18 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 243 3:28'20.099 3.427 0.192  
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 243 3:28'20.135 3.463 0.036  
20 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 243 3:28'20.358 3.686 0.223  
21 9 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 243 3:28'20.401 3.729 0.043  
22 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 243 3:28'20.636 3.964 0.235  
23 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 243 3:28'20.650 3.978 0.014  
24 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 243 3:28'20.919 4.247 0.269  
25 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 243 3:28'20.927 4.255 0.008  
26 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 243 3:28'21.072 4.400 0.145  
27 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 243 3:28'21.309 4.637 0.237  
28 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 243 3:28'21.588 4.916 0.279  
29 15 United States Gray Gaulding Ford 242 3:28'25.759 1 Lap 1 Lap  
30 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 236 3:19'51.928 7 Laps 6 Laps  
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 223 3:14'33.254 20 Laps 13 Laps  
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 219 3:03'38.370 24 Laps 4 Laps  
33 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 197 2:36'42.951 46 Laps 22 Laps  
34 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 193 3:28'26.642 50 Laps 4 Laps  
35 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 174 2:15'18.066 69 Laps 19 Laps 4
36 7 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 91 1:11'34.688 152 Laps 83 Laps  
