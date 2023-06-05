2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

Busch held on in restart after restart, earning his 63rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Denny Hamlin was second, Joey Logano third, Kyle Larson fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

The race started just before 4 p.m. EST, but didn't end until after 9 p.m. EST. Lightning in the area forced a stoppage after just five laps. Later in the race, the red flag was displayed two more times due to oil on the track and then for repairs to the outside wall.

There were just five different leaders and ten lead changes. The race was slowed by eleven cautions, including two stage breaks.

Busch led a race-high 121 laps.

