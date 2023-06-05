2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results
After multiple red flags and several late-race restarts, Kyle Busch claimed the checkered flag for the third time during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Busch held on in restart after restart, earning his 63rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Denny Hamlin was second, Joey Logano third, Kyle Larson fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.
The race started just before 4 p.m. EST, but didn't end until after 9 p.m. EST. Lightning in the area forced a stoppage after just five laps. Later in the race, the red flag was displayed two more times due to oil on the track and then for repairs to the outside wall.
There were just five different leaders and ten lead changes. The race was slowed by eleven cautions, including two stage breaks.
Busch led a race-high 121 laps.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'16.672
|121
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|243
|3:28'17.189
|0.517
|0.517
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|243
|3:28'17.833
|1.161
|0.644
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'18.029
|1.357
|0.196
|5
|5
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|243
|3:28'18.162
|1.490
|0.133
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|243
|3:28'18.360
|1.688
|0.198
|83
|7
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'18.483
|1.811
|0.123
|8
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'18.582
|1.910
|0.099
|30
|9
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|243
|3:28'18.914
|2.242
|0.332
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|243
|3:28'19.155
|2.483
|0.241
|11
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|243
|3:28'19.261
|2.589
|0.106
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|243
|3:28'19.294
|2.622
|0.033
|13
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|243
|3:28'19.483
|2.811
|0.189
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'19.606
|2.934
|0.123
|15
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|243
|3:28'19.739
|3.067
|0.133
|16
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'19.880
|3.208
|0.141
|17
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|243
|3:28'19.907
|3.235
|0.027
|18
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'20.099
|3.427
|0.192
|19
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|243
|3:28'20.135
|3.463
|0.036
|20
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|243
|3:28'20.358
|3.686
|0.223
|21
|9
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'20.401
|3.729
|0.043
|22
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'20.636
|3.964
|0.235
|23
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|243
|3:28'20.650
|3.978
|0.014
|24
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|243
|3:28'20.919
|4.247
|0.269
|25
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'20.927
|4.255
|0.008
|26
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'21.072
|4.400
|0.145
|27
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|243
|3:28'21.309
|4.637
|0.237
|28
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|243
|3:28'21.588
|4.916
|0.279
|29
|15
|Gray Gaulding
|Ford
|242
|3:28'25.759
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|30
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|236
|3:19'51.928
|7 Laps
|6 Laps
|31
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|223
|3:14'33.254
|20 Laps
|13 Laps
|32
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|219
|3:03'38.370
|24 Laps
|4 Laps
|33
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|197
|2:36'42.951
|46 Laps
|22 Laps
|34
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|193
|3:28'26.642
|50 Laps
|4 Laps
|35
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|174
|2:15'18.066
|69 Laps
|19 Laps
|4
|36
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|91
|1:11'34.688
|152 Laps
|83 Laps
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
