Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Homestead
Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Homestead race results

Christopher Bell passed William Byron late to take victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

The victory locked Bell into the Championship 4 for the second consecutive year, joining Las Vegas winner Kyle Larson.

The good news for Joe Gibbs Racing ends with Bell though, as both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin failed to finish the race. They will enter the Martinsville elimination race below the cut-line (-17pts), as will Reddick (-10pts) and Chris Buescher (-43pts).

Ryan Blaney's efforts give him a ten-point buffer in the playoff fight, winning Stage 2 and ending the day at Homestead with a runner-up finish.

“I’ve got the best team behind me. That race was a whirlwind,” Bell said of the win. “I was ready to throw the towel in there in the second stage. I got frustrated on the radio.

“Adam (Stevens, crew chief) kept after it. The guys back at the shop were working over the adjustments and gave me what I needed. Whenever we got some clean air, this thing was really good.

“Thank you, everyone, that’s supported me. This is better than a dream come true.”

The race saw 25 lead changes between nine drivers, and was slowed by five cautions including stage breaks.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

3:11'54.678

   8 42
2 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 267

+1.651

3:11'56.329

 1.651 9 53
3 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

+2.870

3:11'57.548

 1.219 9 42
4 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+3.700

3:11'58.378

 0.830 9 49
5 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267

+3.920

3:11'58.598

 0.220 9 32
6 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+5.357

3:12'00.035

 1.437 10 31
7
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 267

+5.687

3:12'00.365

 0.330 10 34
8 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

+6.279

3:12'00.957

 0.592 9 30
9 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+6.666

3:12'01.344

 0.387 9 28
10 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+7.108

3:12'01.786

 0.442 9 32
11 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 267

+7.194

3:12'01.872

 0.086 9 26
12 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 267

+8.883

3:12'03.561

 1.689 10 25
13 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267

+9.935

3:12'04.613

 1.052 10 24
14 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 267

+12.015

3:12'06.693

 2.080 9 23
15 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+12.661

3:12'07.339

 0.646 10 22
16 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+13.277

3:12'07.955

 0.616 9 21
17 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267

+13.445

3:12'08.123

 0.168 10 20
18 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+13.783

3:12'08.461

 0.338 9 19
19 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+14.232

3:12'08.910

 0.449 10 18
20 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+14.789

3:12'09.467

 0.557 9 17
21 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+14.949

3:12'09.627

 0.160 9 16
22 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+16.399

3:12'11.077

 1.450 8 15
23 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+17.958

3:12'12.636

 1.559 9 14
24 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:12'14.311

 1 Lap 9 13
25 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:12'14.981

 0.670 8 12
26 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 265

+2 Laps

3:12'16.688

 1 Lap 9  
27 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 263

+4 Laps

3:12'16.042

 2 Laps 10 10
28 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 262

+5 Laps

3:12'19.529

 1 Lap 12 24
29 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 237

+30 Laps

2:49'50.297

 25 Laps 9 19
30 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 236

+31 Laps

2:48'31.405

 1 Lap 8 19
31 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 221

+46 Laps

2:31'54.565

 15 Laps 8 6
32 United StatesJ. NEMECHEKLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 218

+49 Laps

2:31'54.263

 3 Laps 9  
33 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 218

+49 Laps

2:31'54.418

 0.155 7  
34 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 214

+53 Laps

2:23'03.429

 4 Laps 8 21
35 United StatesJ. BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 201

+66 Laps

2:15'10.172

 13 Laps 8  
36 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 165

+102 Laps

1:47'01.267

 36 Laps 7 1
shares
comments
Previous article Bell secures title shot with dramatic Cup win at Homestead
Next article Larson "pretty upset at myself" over pitroad crash
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
One year later: Revisiting the Ross Chastain wall-ride

One year later: Revisiting the Ross Chastain wall-ride

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

One year later: Revisiting the Ross Chastain wall-ride One year later: Revisiting the Ross Chastain wall-ride

Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece Motorsports

Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece Motorsports

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece Motorsports Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece Motorsports

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe