NASCAR Cup Homestead
Preview

2023 NASCAR Cup Homestead schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson just barely held off Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and secure himself a place in the Championship 4.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Updated

Kyle Larson held off a charging Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas and lock himself into the Championship 4.

An unusual story unfolded behind them when Ryan Blaney lost his sixth-place finish and was disqualified after failing post-race inspection. A day later, NASCAR rescinded the disqualification, citing an issue with its template during the inspection process.

Larson is the defending winner at Homestead, while Denny Hamlin leads active drivers in wins there at three.

This week, there were several announcements in the Truck Series. Corey Heim will remain with TRICON Garage for the 2024 season, while Rackley W.A.R. announced Trevor Bayne (Homestead) and Stefan Parsons (Phoenix) as its drivers for the final two races of the year. Also, Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR oval debut this weekend, driving for Spire Motorsports.

What is the NASCAR at Homestead schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 20

4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

6:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 21

9:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming App

9:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming App

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - Fox Sports 1

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, October 22

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, October 22
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Homestead?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. John-Hunter Nemechek is driving the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet as he prepares to take over the car full-time in 2024. Ryan Newman is back for another start, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

John-Hunter Nemechek

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Billicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

