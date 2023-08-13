Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results

Michael McDowell took a dominant win at the Indianapolis Road Course, locking himself and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team into the playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:

McDowell became the 14th different this year and the 13th to lock themselves into the playoffs.

After an early caution for Justin Haley, the race went completely green until the finish. There was plenty of contact, but never anything that required another restart.

Daniel Suarez led from pole position, but it was McDowell out front by the end of Stage 1. Denny Hamlin ran long and snatched the Stage 2 win.

A slow stop pushed Suarez out of contention for the win late, leaving Elliott and McDowell to battle it out in the end.

Elliott closed in, but was unable to catch McDowell in the final laps. The win is McDowell's first since his dramatic victory in the 2021 Daytona 500, where Elliott also finished second.

Suarez brought home third-place, now 28pts behind Bubba Wallace and the final playoff spot.

Pos. Car No. Driver Team
1 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
2 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
3 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing
4 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing
5 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
6 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
7 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
8 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
9 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
10 91 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing
11 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing
12 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
13 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
14 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
15 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske
16 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing
18 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
19 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
20 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
21 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing
22 33 Brodie Kostecki Richard Childress Racing
23 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
24 42 Mike Rockenfeller Legacy Motor Club
25 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
26 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
27 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports
28 15 Jenson Button Rick Ware Racing
29 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
30 51 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing
31 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
32 78 Josh Bilicki  Live Fast Motorsports
33 67 Kamui Kobayashi 23XI Racing
34 22 Joey Logano Team Penske
35 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club
36 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing
37 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
38 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
39 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing

 

