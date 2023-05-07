2023 NASCAR Cup Kansas race results
Denny Hamlin won a thrilling NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, taking victory from Kyle Larson after a dramatic final lap.
In a race that featured 12 different leaders and 37 lead changes, it was Hamlin on top when checkered flag finally flew.
He collided with Larson on the white flag lap, sending the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet careening into the outside wall. Larson was able to limp home to a runner-up finish.
Ross Chastain took home another top-five and extended his points lead, all while being the center of controversy yet again. Post-race, he was confronted by Noah Gragson and punches were thrown in a brief scuffle on pit road.
The race was slowed by 11 cautions, including two stage breaks.
Stage 1 went to Hamlin and Joey Logano claimed Stage 2.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|267
|3:24'23.333
|34
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'24.640
|1.307
|1.307
|85
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'27.634
|4.301
|2.994
|10
|4
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|267
|3:24'28.010
|4.677
|0.376
|9
|5
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'28.806
|5.473
|0.796
|3
|6
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|267
|3:24'29.321
|5.988
|0.515
|8
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'29.759
|6.426
|0.438
|5
|8
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|267
|3:24'30.777
|7.444
|1.018
|79
|9
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|267
|3:24'31.465
|8.132
|0.688
|23
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'33.025
|9.692
|1.560
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|267
|3:24'34.951
|11.618
|1.926
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'36.438
|13.105
|1.487
|13
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|267
|3:24'36.662
|13.329
|0.224
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'39.215
|15.882
|2.553
|15
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'43.408
|20.075
|4.193
|16
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|267
|3:24'45.775
|22.442
|2.367
|17
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|267
|3:24'46.238
|22.905
|0.463
|18
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'51.194
|27.861
|4.956
|19
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|267
|3:24'51.934
|28.601
|0.740
|20
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'52.959
|29.626
|1.025
|7
|21
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'53.720
|30.387
|0.761
|22
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|267
|3:24'53.948
|30.615
|0.228
|23
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|266
|3:24'25.231
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|24
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|266
|3:24'26.033
|1 Lap
|0.802
|25
|48
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|266
|3:24'31.576
|1 Lap
|5.543
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|266
|3:24'36.548
|1 Lap
|4.972
|1
|27
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|266
|3:24'48.040
|1 Lap
|11.492
|28
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|264
|3:24'48.409
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|29
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|262
|3:24'26.412
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|30
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|261
|3:24'25.422
|6 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|260
|3:24'32.656
|7 Laps
|1 Lap
|32
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|260
|3:24'39.481
|7 Laps
|6.825
|33
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|260
|3:24'50.378
|7 Laps
|10.897
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|176
|2:14'10.251
|91 Laps
|84 Laps
|35
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|162
|1:59'01.897
|105 Laps
|14 Laps
|36
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|157
|1:52'02.091
|110 Laps
|5 Laps
|3
