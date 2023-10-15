2023 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II race results
Kyle Larson just barely held off Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and secure himself a place in the Championship 4.
Larson won both Stage 1 and 2 at the Las Vegas oval, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
At one point, he slid sideways and hit the wall exiting Turn 2. He fell back, but it was only a momentary setback as he quickly found his way back to the front of the field.
In the closing laps, Bell closed in on Larson as slower traffic became an issue for the race leader. With the checkered flag in sight, Bell was at the rear bumper of Larson's machine and crossed the line just 0.082s behind.
The points standings are tight with William Byron just 11pts above the cut-line, followed by Denny Hamlin (+4pts) and Martin Truex Jr. (+3pts). Bell (-3pts), Tyler Reddick (-15pts), Buescher (-23pts), and Ryan Blaney (-56pts), and are in the elimination zone leaving Vegas.
Blaney originally finished sixth, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:57'10.134
|9
|60
|2
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|267
|+0.082
|0.082
|10
|52
|3
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|267
|+4.504
|4.422
|10
|41
|4
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|267
|+4.650
|0.146
|10
|47
|5
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|267
|+5.457
|0.807
|10
|41
|6
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|267
|+7.607
|1.770
|10
|36
|7
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|267
|+8.549
|0.942
|10
|38
|8
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|267
|+9.056
|0.507
|9
|34
|9
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|267
|+9.709
|0.653
|10
|38
|10
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|267
|+13.338
|3.629
|10
|26
|11
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|267
|+13.881
|0.543
|10
|25
|12
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|267
|+14.132
|0.251
|10
|25
|13
|A. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|267
|+16.634
|2.502
|10
|23
|14
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|267
|+16.792
|0.158
|11
|22
|15
|K. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|267
|+20.268
|3.476
|10
|23
|16
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|267
|+22.611
|2.343
|10
|20
|17
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|267
|+22.678
|0.067
|9
|19
|18
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|267
|+23.072
|0.394
|10
|18
|19
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|267
|+24.251
|1.179
|9
|17
|20
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|267
|+24.704
|0.453
|11
|16
|21
|J. HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|267
|+24.819
|0.115
|10
|15
|22
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|267
|+26.614
|1.795
|9
|14
|23
|T. DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|267
|+27.366
|0.752
|9
|13
|24
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|267
|+28.566
|1.200
|9
|12
|25
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|267
|+30.835
|2.269
|9
|11
|26
|T. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|266
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|9
|10
|27
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|266
|+1 Lap
|0.602
|11
|9
|28
|J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|266
|+1 Lap
|7.138
|9
|29
|B. POOLERick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|266
|+1 Lap
|0.265
|9
|30
|B. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|266
|+1 Lap
|6.003
|9
|31
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|266
|+1 Lap
|7.343
|10
|5
|32
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|263
|+4 Laps
|3 Laps
|11
|4
|33
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|259
|+8 Laps
|4 Laps
|14
|3
|34
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|144
|+123 Laps
|115 Laps
|6
|2
|35
|
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|110
|+157 Laps
|34 Laps
|5
*Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford were disqualified after failing post-race inspection, will be classified in 36th (last place)
