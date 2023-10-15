2023 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II race results

Larson won both Stage 1 and 2 at the Las Vegas oval, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

At one point, he slid sideways and hit the wall exiting Turn 2. He fell back, but it was only a momentary setback as he quickly found his way back to the front of the field.

In the closing laps, Bell closed in on Larson as slower traffic became an issue for the race leader. With the checkered flag in sight, Bell was at the rear bumper of Larson's machine and crossed the line just 0.082s behind.

The points standings are tight with William Byron just 11pts above the cut-line, followed by Denny Hamlin (+4pts) and Martin Truex Jr. (+3pts). Bell (-3pts), Tyler Reddick (-15pts), Buescher (-23pts), and Ryan Blaney (-56pts), and are in the elimination zone leaving Vegas.

Blaney originally finished sixth, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection.