NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II race results

Kyle Larson just barely held off Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and secure himself a place in the Championship 4.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Larson won both Stage 1 and 2 at the Las Vegas oval, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. 

At one point, he slid sideways and hit the wall exiting Turn 2. He fell back, but it was only a momentary setback as he quickly found his way back to the front of the field. 

In the closing laps, Bell closed in on Larson as slower traffic became an issue for the race leader. With the checkered flag in sight, Bell was at the rear bumper of Larson's machine and crossed the line just 0.082s behind.

The points standings are tight with William Byron just 11pts above the cut-line, followed by Denny Hamlin (+4pts) and Martin Truex Jr. (+3pts). Bell (-3pts), Tyler Reddick (-15pts), Buescher (-23pts), and Ryan Blaney (-56pts), and are in the elimination zone leaving Vegas.

Blaney originally finished sixth, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267 2:57'10.134   9 60
2 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267 +0.082 0.082 10 52
3 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267 +4.504 4.422 10 41
4 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 267 +4.650 0.146 10 47
5 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267 +5.457 0.807 10 41
6 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267 +7.607 1.770 10 36
7 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267 +8.549 0.942 10 38
8 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267 +9.056 0.507 9 34
9 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267 +9.709 0.653 10 38
10 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 267 +13.338 3.629 10 26
11 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 267 +13.881 0.543 10 25
12 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267 +14.132 0.251 10 25
13 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267 +16.634 2.502 10 23
14 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267 +16.792 0.158 11 22
15 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 267 +20.268 3.476 10 23
16 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267 +22.611 2.343 10 20
17 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267 +22.678 0.067 9 19
18 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267 +23.072 0.394 10 18
19 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267 +24.251 1.179 9 17
20 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267 +24.704 0.453 11 16
21 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267 +24.819 0.115 10 15
22 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 267 +26.614 1.795 9 14
23 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 267 +27.366 0.752 9 13
24 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 267 +28.566 1.200 9 12
25 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267 +30.835 2.269 9 11
26 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 266 +1 Lap 1 Lap 9 10
27 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 266 +1 Lap 0.602 11 9
28 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 266 +1 Lap 7.138 9  
29 United StatesB. POOLERick Ware Racing 15 Ford 266 +1 Lap 0.265 9  
30 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 266 +1 Lap 6.003 9  
31 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 266 +1 Lap 7.343 10 5
32 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 263 +4 Laps 3 Laps 11 4
33
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 259 +8 Laps 4 Laps 14 3
34 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 144 +123 Laps 115 Laps 6 2
35
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 110 +157 Laps 34 Laps 5  

*Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford were disqualified after failing post-race inspection, will be classified in 36th (last place)

