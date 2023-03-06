2023 NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas race results
A late caution set up a two-lap dash to the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. stayed out on older tires, but could not hang on. William Byron surged ahead after a two-tire call and captured the checkered flag in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.
Teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman were second and third, respectively. Byron also won both stages.
Truex fell back to seventh after the big gamble, but it was still his best result of the 2023 season so far.
It was a fairly clean race with just four cautions including stage breaks. There were eight different leaders and 13 lead changes, with Byron leading the most laps at 176.
The west coast swing concludes with Round 4 of the year at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Laps Led
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'35.732
|176
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'36.354
|0.622
|63
|3
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'36.498
|0.766
|2
|4
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'36.598
|0.866
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'36.905
|1.173
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.117
|1.385
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'37.122
|1.390
|3
|8
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.195
|1.463
|9
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.363
|1.631
|10
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.532
|1.800
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'37.835
|2.103
|10
|12
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.842
|2.110
|13
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.916
|2.184
|14
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'38.108
|2.376
|15
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'38.320
|2.588
|3
|16
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|271
|2:50'50.762
|15.030
|17
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|271
|2:51'16.014
|40.282
|5
|18
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:52'14.656
|1'38.924
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'07.934
|1 Lap
|20
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'38.040
|1 Lap
|21
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|270
|2:50'38.041
|1 Lap
|22
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|270
|2:50'38.486
|1 Lap
|23
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|270
|2:50'43.357
|1 Lap
|24
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'49.794
|1 Lap
|25
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|270
|2:50'53.748
|1 Lap
|26
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|269
|2:50'40.600
|2 Laps
|27
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'43.595
|2 Laps
|28
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|269
|2:50'43.924
|2 Laps
|29
|9
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'44.889
|2 Laps
|30
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'45.256
|2 Laps
|31
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|268
|2:50'46.513
|3 Laps
|32
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:50'55.305
|5 Laps
|33
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|265
|2:50'41.692
|6 Laps
|34
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:50'43.456
|6 Laps
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|259
|2:50'53.440
|12 Laps
|36
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|183
|1:53'04.000
|88 Laps
|9
