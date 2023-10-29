Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

The Championship 4 grid is set after 500 laps of short track action at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Updated

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were already locked in, while both Ryan Blaney and William Byron held on to the two remaining transfer spots.

While Byron narrowly escaped elimination, ending the day just a few points clear of Denny Hamlin, Blaney left nothing to chance as he captured the checkered flag.

Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher were eliminated alongside Hamlin.

Blaney took the lead with a pass on Aric Almirola with just over 20 laps to go. Almirola went on to finish second with Hamlin third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Joey Logano fifth.

The win is the third this season for the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, with two coming in the playoffs, and 10th of his career.

“It’s awesome. I grew up in High Point, not too far from here. Closer to High Point honestly, Martinsville is than Charlotte,” Blaney said. “Really cool. Wanting to win here for a long time. Been super close for many years. Awesome to close it out.

“I mean, felt like we put together really strong playoffs, especially the Round of 8, we had a good run in the whole Round of 8. Just overall really proud of the whole effort.

“RP (team owner Roger Penske) couldn’t be here, unfortunately, but I know he was watching. This is awesome. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”


Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 500

3:29'43.070

   7 59
2 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 500

+0.899

3:29'43.969

 0.899 7 35
3 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 500

+4.140

3:29'47.210

 3.241 6 53
4 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 500

+9.875

3:29'52.945

 5.735 7 48
5 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 500

+10.659

3:29'53.729

 0.784 6 41
6 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 500

+11.020

3:29'54.090

 0.361 8 31
7 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 500

+11.876

3:29'54.946

 0.856 7 36
8 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 500

+18.506

3:30'01.576

 6.630 8 29
9 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 500

+19.415

3:30'02.485

 0.909 6 28
10 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 500

+20.810

3:30'03.880

 1.395 7 30
11 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 500

+21.428

3:30'04.498

 0.618 7 26
12 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 500

+21.690

3:30'04.760

 0.262 7 33
13 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'44.385

 1 Lap 8 24
14 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'46.166

 1.781 8 23
15 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'46.517

 0.351 9 22
16 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'47.085

 0.568 7 24
17 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'53.206

 6.121 8 20
18
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:29'53.383

 0.177 9 28
19 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'55.686

 2.303 9 18
20 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'55.876

 0.190 7 24
21 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'56.324

 0.448 8 16
22 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'56.643

 0.319 8 15
23 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'57.783

 1.140 11 14
24 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'59.093

 1.310 9 13
25 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:30'05.660

 6.567 9 12
26 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 498

+2 Laps

3:29'45.473

 1 Lap 8 11
27 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:29'48.992

 3.519 7 10
28 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:30'01.042

 12.050 8 9
29 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:29'43.409

 1 Lap 7  
30 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:29'45.211

 1.802 8 7
31
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:29'56.496

 1 Lap 7  
32 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:29'58.585

 2.089 8 5
33 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 306

+194 Laps

3:28'23.339

 190 Laps 12 16
34 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 274

+226 Laps

2:06'12.658

 32 Laps 8 3
35 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 271

+229 Laps

1:54'11.553

 3 Laps 4  
36 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 147

+353 Laps

1:01'03.536

 124 Laps 4
Nick DeGroot
