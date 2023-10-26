2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Christopher Bell claimed victory at Homestead, joining Kyle Larson as the only drivers locked into the final four. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed William Byron and then held off fellow playoff drivers Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

Entering Martinsville, Byron is 30pts up while Blaney is 10pts abovehead of the cut-line. Within the elimination zone are Reddick (-10pts), Martin Truex Jr. (-17pts), Denny Hamlin (-17pts), and Chris Buescher (-43pts).

Last year, Bell won his way into the Championship 4 when he captured the checkered flag at Martinsville. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain had shocked the world after riding the wall full-throttle to escape elimination. He went on to end the year as the championship runner-up.

This week in the news, 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love announced that he will move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing next year.

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Watts Toyota Camry

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 27

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 28

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, October 29

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (130/130/240) - 500 laps

(130/130/240) - 500 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Who is racing at Martinsville?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar is back behind the wheel of No. 42 LMC Chevrolet. He will also drive the car in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix.