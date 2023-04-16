Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville News

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville race results

Kyle Larson earned his 21st career win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Larson capitalized on a two-tire strategy and passed Joey Logano with 30 laps to go in the race.

After that, he never looked back, cruising to his second win of the season and Hendrick Motorsports' fourth win through the first nine races.

There were nine different leaders throughout the race and ten lead changes. The race was slowed by five cautions, including two stage breaks.

Pole-sitter Ryan Preece finished 15th after a speeding penalty derailed his day. He won the first stage and led a race-high 135 laps. SHR teammate Kevin harvick claimed the Stage 2 win.

Both Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin earned their first top-five finish of the year.

Chase Elliott scored a solid top-ten finish in his first race back after suffering a leg injury in early March.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 2:50'34.961     30
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 2:50'39.103 4.142 4.142 25
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 2:50'39.234 4.273 0.131  
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 2:50'40.546 5.585 1.312 36
5 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 400 2:50'41.242 6.281 0.696 109
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 400 2:50'41.863 6.902 0.621  
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 400 2:50'43.394 8.433 1.531  
8 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 400 2:50'43.397 8.436 0.003  
9 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 400 2:50'43.995 9.034 0.598  
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 2:50'44.423 9.462 0.428  
11 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 2:50'45.049 10.088 0.626  
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 400 2:50'45.340 10.379 0.291  
13 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 2:50'45.641 10.680 0.301 31
14 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 400 2:50'45.922 10.961 0.281  
15 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 400 2:50'46.388 11.427 0.466 135
16 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 2:50'46.835 11.874 0.447  
17 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 400 2:50'48.823 13.862 1.988 7
18 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 400 2:50'49.561 14.600 0.738  
19 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 400 2:50'49.626 14.665 0.065  
20 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 2:50'49.771 14.810 0.145 20
21 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 400 2:50'50.621 15.660 0.850  
22 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 2:50'53.249 18.288 2.628  
23 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 2:50'53.676 18.715 0.427  
24 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 2:50'55.847 20.886 2.171 7
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 399 2:50'38.210 1 Lap 1 Lap  
26 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 399 2:50'47.247 1 Lap 9.037  
27 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 399 2:50'54.100 1 Lap 6.853  
28 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 398 2:50'35.378 2 Laps 1 Lap  
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 398 2:50'36.590 2 Laps 1.212  
30 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 398 2:50'37.288 2 Laps 0.698  
31 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 2:50'54.476 2 Laps 17.188  
32 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 397 2:50'36.038 3 Laps 1 Lap  
33 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 397 2:50'37.628 3 Laps 1.590  
34 51 Zane Smith Ford 395 2:50'43.016 5 Laps 2 Laps  
35 78 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 390 2:50'42.491 10 Laps 5 Laps  
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 337 2:23'45.307 63 Laps 53 Laps  

 

