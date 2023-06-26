Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results

Ross Chastain earned his first victory of the 2023 season Sunday at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, securing his place in the playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Chastain led a race-high 99 laps and passed the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin to take the victory. He later had to fend off a charging Truex in the closing laps while navigating slower traffic.

The Trackhouse driver started from pole position, but it was Hamlin and Reddick who took the stage wins. In the end though, the checkered flag went to Chastain, who hasn't won a Cup race since April, 2022 at Talladega. It is his third career win at the top level of the sport.

“I got to tell you, this is incredible,” Chastain said after doing a massive burnout on the frontstretch and smashing a watermelon. “This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can’t do it.

There were 12 different leaders and 21 lead changes. The race was slowed by four cautions, including two stage breaks.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 300 3:00'07.075     99
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 300 3:00'07.864 0.789 0.789 50
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 300 3:00'12.526 5.451 4.662 81
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 300 3:00'15.110 8.035 2.584 1
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 300 3:00'16.349 9.274 1.239  
6 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 300 3:00'17.344 10.269 0.995 5
7 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 300 3:00'18.945 11.870 1.601 3
8 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 300 3:00'20.424 13.349 1.479  
9 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 300 3:00'20.673 13.598 0.249 12
10 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 300 3:00'20.697 13.622 0.024  
11 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 300 3:00'23.864 16.789 3.167 2
12 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 300 3:00'27.520 20.445 3.656 1
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 300 3:00'27.666 20.591 0.146  
14 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 300 3:00'28.333 21.258 0.667  
15 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 300 3:00'30.811 23.736 2.478  
16 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 300 3:00'33.325 26.250 2.514  
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 300 3:00'35.807 28.732 2.482 9
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 300 3:00'36.148 29.073 0.341  
19 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 300 3:00'36.414 29.339 0.266  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 300 3:00'37.011 29.936 0.597  
21 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 300 3:00'37.427 30.352 0.416  
22 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 299 3:00'10.229 1 Lap 1 Lap  
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 299 3:00'11.341 1 Lap 1.112  
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 299 3:00'11.958 1 Lap 0.617  
25 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 299 3:00'16.018 1 Lap 4.060  
26 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 299 3:00'16.196 1 Lap 0.178  
27 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 299 3:00'22.851 1 Lap 6.655  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 299 3:00'33.130 1 Lap 10.279  
29 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 298 3:00'23.055 2 Laps 1 Lap  
30 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 298 3:00'25.185 2 Laps 2.130 33
31 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 298 3:00'31.553 2 Laps 6.368  
32 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 298 3:00'31.922 2 Laps 0.369 4
33 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 297 3:00'17.652 3 Laps 1 Lap  
34 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 297 3:00'25.000 3 Laps 7.348  
35 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 296 3:00'11.095 4 Laps 1 Lap  
36 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 146 1:28'59.724 154 Laps 150 Laps  
