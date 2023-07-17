2023 NASCAR Cup New Hampshire results
Martin Truex Jr. absolutely dominated Monday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading 254 of 301 laps.
Truex also claimed both stage wins, held off several challengers in multiple late-race restarts, and ultimately claimed victory for the 34th time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
With the win, Truex also retook control of the regular season points lead.
The race was slowed by eight cautions, including two stage breaks and a competition yellow. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was the cause of the final caution, finishing 29th after slamming the wall.
There were a total of nine different race leaders and 13 lead changes.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|1
|MARTIN TRUEX JR.Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|301
|3:08'07.628
|8
|60
|2
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|301
|+0.394
|0.394
|9
|45
|3
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|301
|+1.509
|1.115
|10
|43
|4
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|301
|+2.118
|0.609
|9
|38
|5
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|301
|+2.623
|0.505
|9
|35
|6
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|301
|+4.541
|1.918
|10
|41
|7
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|301
|+4.792
|0.251
|9
|40
|8
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|301
|+5.747
|0.955
|10
|29
|9
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|301
|+6.244
|0.497
|9
|28
|10
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|301
|+6.607
|0.363
|9
|27
|11
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|301
|+7.127
|0.520
|9
|26
|12
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|301
|+7.202
|0.075
|9
|25
|13
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|301
|+7.883
|0.681
|10
|25
|14
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|301
|+8.471
|0.588
|10
|27
|15
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|301
|+8.775
|0.304
|12
|22
|16
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|301
|+8.787
|0.012
|9
|24
|17
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.251
|0.464
|10
|20
|18
|RICKY STENHOUSE JR.JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.650
|0.399
|9
|19
|19
|A.J. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|301
|+9.857
|0.207
|10
|18
|20
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|301
|+10.223
|0.366
|9
|17
|21
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|301
|+10.451
|0.228
|10
|16
|22
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|301
|+10.868
|0.417
|10
|28
|23
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|301
|+11.138
|0.270
|10
|14
|24
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|301
|+11.379
|0.241
|10
|22
|25
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|301
|+11.574
|0.195
|10
|12
|26
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|301
|+12.472
|0.898
|10
|11
|27
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|301
|+12.874
|0.402
|10
|10
|28
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|300
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|9
|29
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|299
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|16
|14
|30
|RYAN NEWMANRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|299
|+2 Laps
|5.408
|10
|7
|31
|B.J. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|295
|+6 Laps
|4 Laps
|9
|6
|32
|NOAH GRAGSONLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|268
|+33 Laps
|27 Laps
|9
|5
|33
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|176
|+125 Laps
|92 Laps
|9
|4
|34
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|168
|+133 Laps
|8 Laps
|6
|10
|35
|COLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|130
|+171 Laps
|38 Laps
|6
|36
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|71
|+230 Laps
|59 Laps
|5
|1
