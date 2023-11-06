Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Phoenix finale race results

Ross Chastain won the race, but it was Ryan Blaney who claimed the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship with a runner-up finish at Phoenix.

Chastain played the role of spoiler on Sunday, battling hard and aggravating Blaney to the point where contact was made in the battle up front.

After a brief three-wide battle on a late-race restart, he then set sail, becoming the first driver not part of the Championship 4 to win the finale since the current format's introduction in 2014.

Behind him, the battle raged for the championship. Blaney ran down Kyle Larson and the two drivers had several close moments while fighting for control of the championship lead.

Blaney eventually cleared him and drove off, earning his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship.

It's back-to-back Cup titles for Team Penske and a Ford sweep of all three national titles this year. Stewart-Haas Racing's Cole Custer earned the Xfinity crown on Saturday and ThorSport Racing's Ben Rhodes claimed the Truck crown on Friday.

Larson will end the year second in the final standings, William Byron third, and Christopher Bell fourth after a blown brake rotor ended his day early.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 312

2:52'01.133

   7 57
2 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 312

+1.230

2:52'02.363

 1.230 7 35
3 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 312

+3.273

2:52'04.406

 2.043 8 34
4 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 312

+5.349

2:52'06.482

 2.076 8 33
5 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 312

+5.784

2:52'06.917

 0.435 8 47
6 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 312

+5.864

2:52'06.997

 0.080 8 41
7 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 312

+6.336

2:52'07.469

 0.472 7 47
8 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 312

+8.928

2:52'10.061

 2.592 7 29
9 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 312

+10.238

2:52'11.371

 1.310 7 28
10 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 312

+12.237

2:52'13.370

 1.999 7 37
11 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 312

+12.486

2:52'13.619

 0.249 7 26
12 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 312

+13.028

2:52'14.161

 0.542 7 25
13 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 312

+13.649

2:52'14.782

 0.621 7 24
14 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 312

+14.097

2:52'15.230

 0.448 7 23
15 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 312

+15.443

2:52'16.576

 1.346 7 24
16 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 312

+15.687

2:52'16.820

 0.244 7 21
17 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 312

+16.544

2:52'17.677

 0.857 7 20
18 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 312

+16.921

2:52'18.054

 0.377 7 19
19
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 312

+18.293

2:52'19.426

 1.372 7  
20 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 312

+19.063

2:52'20.196

 0.770 7 21
21
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 312

+19.381

2:52'20.514

 0.318 7 16
22 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 312

+20.573

2:52'21.706

 1.192 7 15
23 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 312

+22.719

2:52'23.852

 2.146 6 14
24 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 312

+22.777

2:52'23.910

 0.058 6 13
25 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 311

+1 Lap

2:52'15.794

 1 Lap 7 12
26 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 311

+1 Lap

2:52'29.017

 13.223 6 11
27 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 311

+1 Lap

2:52'31.478

 2.461 6  
28 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 310

+2 Laps

2:52'25.007

 1 Lap 6 9
29 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 310

+2 Laps

2:52'26.842

 1.835 6 8
30 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 309

+3 Laps

2:52'25.369

 1 Lap 6 7
31 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 308

+4 Laps

2:52'07.612

 1 Lap 6 6
32 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 308

+4 Laps

2:52'11.240

 3.628 6 5
33 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 306

+6 Laps

2:52'06.113

 2 Laps 7  
34 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 305

+7 Laps

2:52'29.981

 1 Lap 8  
35 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 301

+11 Laps

2:52'22.663

 4 Laps 7 2
36 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 108

+204 Laps

57'42.423

 193 Laps 4 1
