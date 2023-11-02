2023 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule, entry list, and how to watch

All three national divisions will be crowning a champion this weekend, so let's take a look at them all, starting with the Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney's victory at Martinsville solidified his surprise playoff run and locked him into the Championship 4 alongside Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

William Byron claimed the final transfer spot, 8pts over Denny Hamlin. Hamlin was eliminated along with Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Chris Buescher.

Larson is the only Cup champion still contention for the title this weekend, while both Byron and Blaney are making their Championship 4 debut.

Team Penske are the defending winners of the Phoenix finale with Logano leading Blaney in a 1-2 finish last November.

A dramatic Xfinity race at Martinsville saw Justin Allgaier win his way into the Championship 4 in a contact-filled photo finish. The Richard Childress Racing implosion saw both Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill eliminated, despite taking the white flag in complete control of the race.

Allgaier will battle for the championship against John-Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and team-mate Sam Mayer.

The Truck Series will be the first to crown a champion with Carson Hocevar, Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger squaring off in the title-decider.

Hocevar will graduate to the Cup Series in 2024, while Enfinger's future remains uncertain with the news that GMS Racing will shut down at season's end.

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

What is the NASCAR at Phoenix schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Thursday, November 2

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

Friday, November 3

6:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - Fox Sports 1

7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

8:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

10:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - Fox Sports 1

Saturday, November 4

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

7:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA Network

Sunday, November 5

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60/125/127) - 312 laps

(60/125/127) - 312 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Who is racing at Phoenix?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries.