2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
A frantic NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway ended with a lot of very angry people, but Denny Hamlin was quite content after taking victory at the 'Tricky Triangle.'
Hamlin's seventh win at Pocono was also the 50th of his career. It was also Toyota's 600th NASCAR win, but it was not without controversy.
After the final round of green flag stops, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin – who both took just two new right-side tires – found themselves running first and second and battling for the lead on a restart with seven of 160 laps remaining.
Hamlin got to the inside of Larson, drifted up the track and nudged Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet briefly into the wall. Larson retaliated under caution, door-slamming Hamlin.
Hamlin skirted by to claim the lead then held off Tylyer Reddick – who had taken four new tires on his final stop – until a last-lap caution secured Hamlin’s victory.
Even before Hamlin brought his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to the frontstretch to celebrate, fans were already booing him loudly and some throwing bottles on the track.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|1
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|160
|3:21'03.609
|7
|55
|2
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|160
|+1.238
|1.238
|7
|47
|3
|MARTIN TRUEX JR.Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|160
|+1.239
|0.001
|7
|44
|4
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|160
|+2.453
|1.214
|7
|33
|5
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|160
|+2.621
|0.168
|8
|36
|6
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|160
|+3.241
|0.620
|8
|31
|7
|RICKY STENHOUSE JR.JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|160
|+3.556
|0.315
|8
|30
|8
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|160
|+4.707
|1.151
|9
|29
|9
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|160
|+5.460
|0.753
|10
|29
|10
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|160
|+5.994
|0.534
|8
|27
|11
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|160
|+6.300
|0.306
|8
|32
|12
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|160
|+6.301
|0.001
|8
|25
|13
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|160
|+6.843
|0.542
|8
|24
|14
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|160
|+7.571
|0.728
|7
|31
|15
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|160
|+8.224
|0.653
|12
|22
|16
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|160
|+8.774
|0.550
|8
|21
|17
|A.J. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|160
|+9.325
|0.551
|8
|26
|18
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|160
|+10.045
|0.720
|7
|21
|19
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|160
|+10.617
|0.572
|7
|23
|20
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|160
|+11.098
|0.481
|8
|27
|21
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|160
|+11.147
|0.049
|10
|16
|22
|NOAH GRAGSONLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|160
|+11.148
|0.001
|8
|15
|23
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|160
|+11.416
|0.268
|8
|14
|24
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|160
|+11.417
|0.001
|8
|19
|25
|COLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|160
|+12.204
|0.787
|10
|26
|J.J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|160
|+12.262
|0.058
|13
|27
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|160
|+15.161
|2.899
|12
|10
|28
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|160
|+15.329
|0.168
|9
|18
|29
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|160
|+16.246
|0.917
|14
|8
|30
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|160
|+17.591
|1.345
|8
|10
|31
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|159
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|9
|6
|32
|B.J. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|159
|+1 Lap
|2.692
|11
|5
|33
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|153
|+7 Laps
|6 Laps
|7
|7
|34
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|105
|+55 Laps
|48 Laps
|6
|3
|35
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|48
|+112 Laps
|57 Laps
|5
|12
|36
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|37
|+123 Laps
|11 Laps
|5
|1
