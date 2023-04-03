2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results
Kyle Larson earned his 20th career NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2.
Larson becomes the sixth different winner in the first seven races. Josh Berry, subbing for an injured Chase Elliott, scored a career-best finish of second.
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.
Chandler Smith finished 17th in his Cup Series debut, beating both of his Kaulig teammates.
Stage 1 went to William Byron, while Denny Hamlin won Stage 2. Both drivers ended up finishing 20th or worse.
The race saw 11 different race leaders and 22 lead changes. There were a total of eight cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'37.101
|93
|2
|9
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'38.636
|1.535
|1.535
|10
|3
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'39.272
|2.171
|0.636
|16
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'39.565
|2.464
|0.293
|26
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|400
|3:17'40.085
|2.984
|0.520
|6
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|400
|3:17'41.923
|4.822
|1.838
|7
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|400
|3:17'42.268
|5.167
|0.345
|8
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'43.343
|6.242
|1.075
|8
|9
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'43.746
|6.645
|0.403
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|400
|3:17'44.447
|7.346
|0.701
|1
|11
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'44.729
|7.628
|0.282
|56
|12
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|400
|3:17'45.145
|8.044
|0.416
|13
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|400
|3:17'45.630
|8.529
|0.485
|14
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'46.216
|9.115
|0.586
|1
|15
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|400
|3:17'46.675
|9.574
|0.459
|16
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'46.759
|9.658
|0.084
|17
|13
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'46.900
|9.799
|0.141
|18
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|400
|3:17'47.600
|10.499
|0.700
|19
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|400
|3:17'47.992
|10.891
|0.392
|20
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'48.469
|11.368
|0.477
|71
|21
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'49.183
|12.082
|0.714
|22
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|400
|3:17'49.885
|12.784
|0.702
|1
|23
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'50.672
|13.571
|0.787
|24
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:17'51.101
|14.000
|0.429
|117
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:17'47.860
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|26
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|399
|3:17'48.231
|1 Lap
|0.371
|27
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:17'48.841
|1 Lap
|0.610
|28
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|399
|3:17'49.592
|1 Lap
|0.751
|29
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:17'49.649
|1 Lap
|0.057
|30
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|398
|3:17'49.968
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|398
|3:17'50.408
|2 Laps
|0.440
|32
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|398
|3:17'54.915
|2 Laps
|4.507
|33
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|396
|3:17'51.471
|4 Laps
|2 Laps
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|395
|3:17'51.342
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|35
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|384
|3:17'50.646
|16 Laps
|11 Laps
|36
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|383
|3:17'52.613
|17 Laps
|1 Lap
|37
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|303
|2:27'29.161
|97 Laps
|80 Laps
Kyle Larson beats HMS teammate Berry to win Richmond Cup race
Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role
