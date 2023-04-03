Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Richmond Results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

Kyle Larson earned his 20th career NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2.

Nick DeGroot
By:
2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

Larson becomes the sixth different winner in the first seven races. Josh Berry, subbing for an injured Chase Elliott, scored a career-best finish of second. 

Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith finished 17th in his Cup Series debut, beating both of his Kaulig teammates.

Stage 1 went to William Byron, while Denny Hamlin won Stage 2. Both drivers ended up finishing 20th or worse.

The race saw 11 different race leaders and 22 lead changes. There were a total of eight cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:17'37.101     93
2 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 400 3:17'38.636 1.535 1.535 10
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 3:17'39.272 2.171 0.636 16
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:17'39.565 2.464 0.293 26
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 3:17'40.085 2.984 0.520  
6 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 400 3:17'41.923 4.822 1.838  
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 3:17'42.268 5.167 0.345  
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:17'43.343 6.242 1.075 8
9 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 400 3:17'43.746 6.645 0.403  
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 3:17'44.447 7.346 0.701 1
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:17'44.729 7.628 0.282 56
12 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 400 3:17'45.145 8.044 0.416  
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 400 3:17'45.630 8.529 0.485  
14 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 400 3:17'46.216 9.115 0.586 1
15 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 400 3:17'46.675 9.574 0.459  
16 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 3:17'46.759 9.658 0.084  
17 13 Chandler Smith Chevrolet 400 3:17'46.900 9.799 0.141  
18 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 400 3:17'47.600 10.499 0.700  
19 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 400 3:17'47.992 10.891 0.392  
20 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:17'48.469 11.368 0.477 71
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 400 3:17'49.183 12.082 0.714  
22 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 400 3:17'49.885 12.784 0.702 1
23 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 400 3:17'50.672 13.571 0.787  
24 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:17'51.101 14.000 0.429 117
25 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 399 3:17'47.860 1 Lap 1 Lap  
26 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 399 3:17'48.231 1 Lap 0.371  
27 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 399 3:17'48.841 1 Lap 0.610  
28 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 399 3:17'49.592 1 Lap 0.751  
29 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 399 3:17'49.649 1 Lap 0.057  
30 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 398 3:17'49.968 2 Laps 1 Lap  
31 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 3:17'50.408 2 Laps 0.440  
32 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 398 3:17'54.915 2 Laps 4.507  
33 78 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 396 3:17'51.471 4 Laps 2 Laps  
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 395 3:17'51.342 5 Laps 1 Lap  
35 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 384 3:17'50.646 16 Laps 11 Laps  
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 383 3:17'52.613 17 Laps 1 Lap  
37 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 303 2:27'29.161 97 Laps 80 Laps  
