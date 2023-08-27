Subscribe
2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set

The 2023 field is set for the ten-race NASCAR Cup Series championship playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry wins the Regular Season Championship

Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular season title halfway through the race, but the battle for the 16th and final playoff spot was far from over.

A wreck at the end of the second stage eliminated several contenders for that final playoff spot, including Ty Gibbs and A.J. Allmendinger.

As the laps clicked away, Ryan Preece saw his playoff hopes end with a violent airborne crash. He rolled ten times, but was able to gingerly climbed from the car. He has since been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. 

On the final restart, the RFK Racing team-mates of Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski worked together and surged into the race lead. Buescher claimed victory for the third time this year with team co-owner Keselowski following him across the line.

For the first time in his Cup career, Chase Elliott missed the playoffs. On the other side of that, Bubba Wallace made his way into the playoffs for the very first time in his Cup career.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points
1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 2036
2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 2036
3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2025
4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 3 2021
5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 2019
6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2017
7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2014
8 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 2011
9 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 0 2010
10 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 1 2009
11 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 1 2008
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 1 2008
13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 2007
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 1 2005
15 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2004
16 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 0 2000
