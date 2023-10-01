2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results

Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with the victory, leading a Ford 1-2 as the field crashed behind them.

However, Harvick later failed post-race inspection and was disqualified from the race.

William Byron was promoted to second, Denny Hamlin third, Corey LaJoie fourth, and Austin Cindric fifth.

It was a highly competitive race that saw 70 lead changes between 24 different drivers.

Blaney won Stage 1 while Brad Keselowski won the second stage before later wrecking out of the race. The race was red-flagged following the incident to work on the frontstretch SAFER Barrier.

He and Ross Chastain were the only two playoff drivers who failed to finish, with Chastain crashing at the end of the opening stage and finishing 37th.

Keselowski enters the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval two points ahead of Tyler Reddick, nine points ahead of Bubba Wallace, ten points ahead of Chastain and 26 points ahead of Kyle Busch.

