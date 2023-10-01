2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results
Ryan Blaney claimed a dramatic win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, beating Kevin Harvick by just 0.012s.
Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with the victory, leading a Ford 1-2 as the field crashed behind them.
However, Harvick later failed post-race inspection and was disqualified from the race.
William Byron was promoted to second, Denny Hamlin third, Corey LaJoie fourth, and Austin Cindric fifth.
It was a highly competitive race that saw 70 lead changes between 24 different drivers.
Blaney won Stage 1 while Brad Keselowski won the second stage before later wrecking out of the race. The race was red-flagged following the incident to work on the frontstretch SAFER Barrier.
He and Ross Chastain were the only two playoff drivers who failed to finish, with Chastain crashing at the end of the opening stage and finishing 37th.
Keselowski enters the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval two points ahead of Tyler Reddick, nine points ahead of Bubba Wallace, ten points ahead of Chastain and 26 points ahead of Kyle Busch.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|R. BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|188
|3:07'25.181
|19
|50
|2
|K. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|188
|+0.012
|0.012
|9
|38
|3
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.061
|0.049
|8
|52
|4
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|188
|+0.177
|0.116
|10
|33
|5
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.234
|0.057
|10
|32
|6
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|188
|+0.339
|0.105
|10
|36
|7
|J. HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.340
|0.001
|8
|34
|8
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.395
|0.055
|7
|42
|9
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|188
|+0.427
|0.032
|9
|29
|10
|R. HERBSTFront Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|188
|+0.441
|0.014
|8
|11
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.449
|0.008
|8
|31
|12
|
C. SMITHKaulig Racing
|13
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.479
|0.030
|8
|13
|T. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|188
|+0.499
|0.020
|9
|24
|14
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|188
|+0.527
|0.028
|14
|26
|15
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|188
|+0.527
|0.000
|9
|22
|16
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.528
|0.001
|7
|33
|17
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|188
|+0.609
|0.081
|8
|21
|18
|A. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|188
|+0.636
|0.027
|9
|19
|19
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|188
|+0.686
|0.050
|9
|18
|20
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|188
|+0.689
|0.003
|10
|17
|21
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.742
|0.053
|10
|16
|22
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|188
|+0.790
|0.048
|9
|15
|23
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.825
|0.035
|9
|14
|24
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|188
|+0.860
|0.035
|14
|13
|25
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|188
|+0.882
|0.022
|8
|22
|26
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|188
|+0.954
|0.072
|8
|11
|27
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|188
|+1.126
|0.172
|10
|10
|28
|T. DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|188
|+1.134
|0.008
|10
|11
|29
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|188
|+1.499
|0.365
|8
|14
|30
|B. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|187
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|10
|31
|B. POOLERick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|186
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|32
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|175
|+13 Laps
|11 Laps
|11
|5
|33
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|161
|+27 Laps
|14 Laps
|7
|14
|34
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|161
|+27 Laps
|0.509
|8
|10
|35
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|161
|+27 Laps
|0.347
|7
|2
|36
|
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|161
|+27 Laps
|0.427
|7
|37
|J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|83
|+105 Laps
|78 Laps
|9
|38
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|59
|+129 Laps
|24 Laps
|4
|1
