2023 NASCAR Cup Texas race results

Byron grabbed the lead from Bubba Wallace with a daring three-wide pass on a late-race restart, going on to earn his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 season.

It was also an important milestone for Hendrick Motorsports with Byron securing the team's 300th win. His team-mate Kyle Larson had dominated the race, but crashed out after losing control while battling Wallace for the lead earlier.

Ross Chastain surged forward at the very end with the oldest left-side tires in the field, taking second-place in the final finishing order.

The race was slowed by eleven cautions. There were 22 lead changes between 13 different drivers with Wallace leading the most laps at 111.

Tyler Reddick stayed out during an opportune caution and grabbed the Stage 1 win, with Larson then winning Stage 2.

