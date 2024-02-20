2024 Daytona 500 results: William Byron wins NASCAR opener
William Byron led a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 in the 66th running of the Daytona 500, which ended under caution.
Watch: Race Rewind: Daytona 500 ends with a wild finish
Byron was one of few who escaped a massive 20+ car pileup late in the race, and were left to fight it out for the race win.
Coming to the white flag, Ross Chastain was closing fast with a massive run on the No. 24. The Trackhouse Racing driver sent his car up the middle between Byron and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Contact was made, Chastain and Cindric spun, and the caution flew as Alex Bowman pulled alongside his HMS teammate.
Byron was ahead at the moment of caution, delivering Hendrick Motorsports's its 302nd NASCAR Cup Series victory and its ninth in the Daytona 500.
Chase Elliott won the first stage of the race while Ryan Blaney won Stage 2. There were five cautions total during the race.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|PITS
|POINTS
|1
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|200
|
3:10'52.259
|10
|51
|2
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+0.006
3:10'52.265
|0.006
|13
|42
|3
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|200
|
+1.390
3:10'53.649
|1.384
|11
|34
|4
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+2.511
3:10'54.770
|1.121
|13
|33
|5
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|200
|
+2.614
3:10'54.873
|0.103
|14
|39
|6
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+2.615
3:10'54.874
|0.001
|12
|7
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|200
|
+3.416
3:10'55.675
|0.801
|13
|30
|8
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|200
|
+4.478
3:10'56.737
|1.062
|11
|29
|9
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|200
|
+4.711
3:10'56.970
|0.233
|12
|28
|10
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|200
|
+4.712
3:10'56.971
|0.001
|10
|27
|11
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+5.300
3:10'57.559
|0.588
|11
|35
|12
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+6.501
3:10'58.760
|1.201
|11
|37
|13
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+7.174
3:10'59.433
|0.673
|11
|24
|14
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+8.103
3:11'00.362
|0.929
|11
|33
|15
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|200
|
+11.562
3:11'03.821
|3.459
|11
|24
|16
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|200
|
+12.121
3:11'04.380
|0.559
|12
|21
|17
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|200
|
+12.435
3:11'04.694
|0.314
|11
|20
|18
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|200
|
+25.745
3:11'18.004
|13.310
|13
|20
|19
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|200
|
+27.333
3:11'19.592
|1.588
|14
|22
|20
|D. RaganRFK RACING
|60
|Ford
|200
|
+1'48.172
3:12'40.431
|1'20.839
|18
|17
|21
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:09'43.990
|1 Lap
|9
|24
|22
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:09'44.239
|0.249
|9
|24
|23
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:10'55.423
|1'11.184
|15
|14
|24
|R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:10'58.004
|2.581
|12
|25
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:11'00.755
|2.751
|10
|12
|26
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|199
|
+1 Lap
3:11'03.108
|2.353
|11
|11
|27
|
A. AlfredoBEARD MOTORSPORTS
|62
|Chevrolet
|198
|
+2 Laps
3:11'18.305
|1 Lap
|11
|28
|J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|84
|Toyota
|196
|
+4 Laps
3:11'06.000
|2 Laps
|12
|9
|29
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|192
|
+8 Laps
2:56'37.956
|4 Laps
|15
|14
|30
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|192
|
+8 Laps
2:56'39.348
|1.392
|8
|17
|31
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|192
|
+8 Laps
2:56'59.552
|20.204
|17
|9
|32
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|191
|
+9 Laps
2:55'01.089
|1 Lap
|8
|5
|33
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|191
|
+9 Laps
2:55'01.199
|0.110
|8
|4
|34
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|191
|
+9 Laps
2:55'01.460
|0.261
|9
|12
|35
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|191
|
+9 Laps
2:55'01.469
|0.009
|9
|2
|36
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|176
|
+24 Laps
3:12'10.503
|15 Laps
|14
|1
|37
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|146
|
+54 Laps
3:11'32.411
|30 Laps
|12
|1
|38
|K. GralaFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|36
|Ford
|5
|
+195 Laps
4'06.110
|141 Laps
|3
|1
|39
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|5
|
+195 Laps
4'06.158
|0.048
|3
|1
|40
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|5
|
+195 Laps
4'07.075
|0.917
|5
|1
