2024 Daytona 500 results: William Byron wins NASCAR opener

Byron was one of few who escaped a massive 20+ car pileup late in the race, and were left to fight it out for the race win.

Coming to the white flag, Ross Chastain was closing fast with a massive run on the No. 24. The Trackhouse Racing driver sent his car up the middle between Byron and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Contact was made, Chastain and Cindric spun, and the caution flew as Alex Bowman pulled alongside his HMS teammate.

Byron was ahead at the moment of caution, delivering Hendrick Motorsports's its 302nd NASCAR Cup Series victory and its ninth in the Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott won the first stage of the race while Ryan Blaney won Stage 2. There were five cautions total during the race.