2024 NASCAR All Star-Race schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless streak at Darlington, prevailing in a thrilling late-race duel between himself, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick. The other two finished deep in the field after some side-to-side contact resulted in flat tires for both drivers.

Despite failing to finish the race, Kyle Larson remains atop the championship standings as he heads to IMS to prepare for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Kevin Harvick will practice and qualify his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro while he is in Indy. Larson is also the defending winner of the All-Star Race, having swept the weekend there in 2023 by also winning the Truck race.

This week in the news, Australian Supercars stars Cam Waters and Will Brown confirmed that they will be making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway. Waters will drive for RFK Racing while Brown will compete with Richard Childress Racing.

It was also announced that Atlanta Motor Speedway's second date will return to the summer in 2025, opening TNT's coverage. Amazon Prime's first race will be the 2025 Coke 600. Additionally, NASCAR announced a bracket-style tournament for next season with the winner receiving $1 million. Jimmie Johnson has joined NBC's broadcast for several NASCAR Cup races later this year, as well as the Indy 500.

What is the NASCAR at North Wilkesboro schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 17

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 18

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #1 - FOX SPORTS 2

6:15 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race Heat #2 - FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, May 19

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Open (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup All-Star Race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro?

Date: Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19 TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

*The race will also feature different tire compounds: A “prime tire” (the baseline tire assessed in last month’s Goodyear tire test), an “option tire” (slick tires but made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire) and “wet weather” (the wet weather tire only used if the track is wet). The ‘Goodyear Eagle’ lettering will be yellow on the prime tires, red on the option tires, and white on the wet weather tires.

Who is racing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Of the 18 drivers are locked into the All-Star Race, 17 will be competing. Only Shane van Gisbergen has opted not to participate. The field consists of winners from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well past All-Star Race winners and Cup champions who currently compete full-time.

All-Star Open

The remaining drivers will compete in the Open with the top-two finishers advancing into the main event with the 20th and final driver in the All-Star Race decided by the Fan Vote. 20 drivers are entered into the Open.